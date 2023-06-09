The 10 WEs: Kyle McDowell Inc. to Present Unifying Leadership Principles at Conferences and Businesses Across USA

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Kyle McDowell Inc. , which cultivates and inspires a world of WE-oriented leaders, has announced that CEO/Founder Kyle McDowell, a leadership expert and bestselling author, has been invited to speak at venues in 2023. McDowell, the author of Begin With We: 10 Principles for Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence , will be talking about The 10 WEs at the Florida Media Conference in Sarasota, Florida, on July 20; at a major international automotive manufacturer on August 16; and at the Epic Insurance Brokers Best Practices Conference in Chicago in September.

Kyle McDowell Inc. is working to transform the work culture inside corporations, where apathy and a disengaged workforce are widespread issues. At the upcoming events, McDowell, who spent almost 30 years leading tens of thousands of employees in corporate America, will be discussing his own disillusionment as a leader, including how he was able to ultimately see that "WE" is more important than "me."

Audience members will learn why McDowell walked away from his successful corporate career to establish Kyle McDowell Inc. and how The 10 WEs can create more accountability, passion, and purpose among team members and their leaders. The focus of each talk will be on the simplicity, intuitiveness, and effectiveness of The 10 WEs, which include:

1. WE do the right thing. Always.

2. WE lead by example.

3. WE say what WE're going to do. Then WE do it.

4. WE take action.

5. WE own our mistakes.

6. WE pick each other up.

7. WE measure ourselves by outcomes. Not activity.

8. WE challenge each other.

9. WE embrace challenge.

10. WE obsess over details.

McDowell will emphasize that the principles can result in leaders who are more approachable, teams that feel appreciated and empowered, and a corporate culture that emphasizes the value of every person, no matter their role.

"I am excited about speaking at these venues and about helping more individuals to understand that no one is disposable," says McDowell. "I hope that my own experiences and the lessons I have learned from leading thousands of people will inspire audiences to believe they can do more and be more. It all begins when we make that shift to 'WE'-oriented leadership."

