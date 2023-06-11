Week 23 was a good week for ATX TR, which gained 1,66 percent to 6945 points. The best performers came from the 2nd row: Kapsch TrafficCom, Warimpex and Frequentis. News came from CA Immo, EVN, S Immo, voestalpine, SBO, AT&S, EPH, CA Immo. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,66% to 6.945,51 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,28%. Up to now there were 61 days with a positive and 51 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,51% away, from the low 8,77%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,28%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,36%. These are the best-performers this week: Kapsch TrafficCom 19% in front of Warimpex 13,04% and Frequentis 8,21%. And the following stocks performed worst: OMV -9,94% in front of FACC -5,78% and UBM ...

