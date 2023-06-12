Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Super League (NASDAQ: SLGG) ("the Company"), a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world's largest immersive digital platforms. CEO of the Company, Ann Hand, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

"What is the metaverse?", asked Davis to begin the interview. Hand elaborated on the metaverse, as well as what it represents for the advertising industry. "It is all about leveraging technologies, many of which were already in existence, to allow brands to create immersive experiences," explained Hand. "It really allows all of us to start creating experiences on screens that feel much more intimate and personalized."

"What makes your company so special in relation to the metaverse?", asked Davis. "We have been working in this category and space for eight years," said Hand. "We understand the space very well," she added. "Our roots are in these gaming platforms where this technology was first being used," said Hand. "In our case, what we focus on is what we call 'open world gaming platforms' or 'virtual world platforms'."

"We have built a pretty powerful engine of technology and capability that has allowed us to amass a large set of creators who build game worlds and experiences," continued Hand. "When you add it all up, that gives us reach to 100 million unique players per month," she shared. "We have massive scale and reach, and a beautiful interconnected universe of all these game worlds."

"The primary way that we make money today is by bringing brands into those game worlds in a very native and intrinsic way," continued Hand. "We're creating a new marketing channel for brands to reach this audience," she said. "The technology and capability we have built and are utilizing in existing game platforms, we are now applying into other virtual engines, which could include older demographics."

Davis then asked about the Company's acquisition strategy. "We just announced an acquisition for a company called Melon Studios," shared Hand. "It was a local Roblox game experience studio that was working on signature products that had a lot of synergy with our pipeline," she explained, before elaborating on the Company's additional partnerships. "We are also working on some exciting projects within the music industry, including concerts and other experiences into our game world."

Hand then discussed the Company's achievements and continued efforts in improving their margins and top-line revenues. "We will continue to look towards small, digestible types of acquisitions and commercial partnerships," said Hand, before sharing the Company's recent partnership with LandVault, one of the largest construction companies within the metaverse. "We love their product roadmap and the capabilities that they have, which are very complimentary to our own."

The conversation then turned to the monetary potential of the metaverse. Hand outlined the numerous market segments within the metaverse industry, but discussed impressive statistics specifically within the advertising sector before sharing the Company's recent financial reports. "In 2021, we took a leap to $11 million in revenues, and last year we did around $20 million in revenues," shared Hand, adding that the Company's business model continues to shift providing new, immersive forms of advertising, which will help promote a recurring revenue model and a pipeline of larger contracts.

To close the interview, Hand discussed the impact of Apple's newly launched Vision Pro headset, the future of the metaverse and the potential that it represents for Super League as the industry continues to evolve. "What Apple did that is so important is show there is a different path, or way, to take these immersive technologies and integrate them into real life in a way that is less overwhelming. It's a hybrid world, a blending of our physical life and our digital self. That is what we do today in 2D and 3D environments for a more enhanced overall life and the Apple product fulfills the vision. We share, in my view, a more realistic and accessible view of the metaverse," commented Hand. She encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements.

