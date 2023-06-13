Baby Health Care is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Fetal and Neonatal Care Companies for 2023 by MEDTECH OUTLOOK, a globally renowned medical publication that spotlights trailblazing solutions reshaping contemporary healthcare.

The recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment and innovation in pediatric healthcare, particularly exemplified through our pioneering electric nasal aspirator.

Our CEO, Kiyotaka Yamafuji, affirms, "We believe minimal medication is ideal for better health, and it is our product goal too. It eliminates the need for medication when it comes to nasal congestion in babies." The company takes immense pride in this recognition. The belief that the cornerstone of a child's growth and health is shaped by proper care, coupled with accurate knowledge and affection at home, guides the development and innovation of our products.

Our electric nasal aspirator stands as a prime example of our company philosophy. It offers a highly efficient solution to suction nasal mucus. Though simple in design, it provides numerous benefits. By streamlining the process of nasal cleaning compared to manual methods, it reduces the risk of middle ear infections and other illnesses, while enhancing the sleep quality of infants.

Amid Japan's rapidly aging society and declining birthrate, we leverage our industry knowledge to lead the baby market, planning to accelerate our global business expansion. To facilitate this growth, we are also considering fundraising initiatives. Besides our flagship nasal aspirator, we eagerly anticipate introducing products and services like our SIDS prevention alarm and maternal health handbook app, aligning with global needs. We hope that this award will spread awareness about the importance of home healthcare during infancy worldwide and inspire us to continue innovating for healthier futures.

About Baby Health Care: Baby Health Care is a pioneer in infant medical devices, BabySmile S-504 Electric Nasal Aspirator. It received the Award of 2023 Top Choice of the Year and the Product of the Year from Baby Maternity Magazine. Driven by a mission to protect and nurture babies' health, the company continues to create innovative home medical devices, fostering a new culture of healthcare that prioritizes the wellbeing of infants above all.

