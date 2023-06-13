Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Iconic Power Systems Inc. (ICONIC) and the Three Fires Group (TFG) are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership to pursue a variety of energy projects in the Province of Ontario. The collaboration will focus on high voltage construction, substation, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) development, signifying a bold step forward in the partners' commitment to Indigenous inclusion and sustainable energy solutions.

"Iconic is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Three Fires Group in pursuit of these crucial projects," says Jeremy Thompson, Indigenous Relations & Renewables at Iconic. "We are keenly aware of the importance of utilizing the skill set of local people, and this is one of the key drivers upon which this relationship is built."

The Three Fires Group brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to creating prosperity for current and future generations. The group lends business capacity and technical expertise to fellow Nations within the Three Fires Confederacy traditional territories and external partners, creating a model of sustainability and reconciliation. Recently, they provided technical and investment assistance for the Three Fires Nations-Ontario Southwestern Ontario Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities Table, a joint Crown-Indigenous initiative to develop clean energy infrastructure in Southern Ontario.

Reggie George, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships at TFG, expresses his optimism for the partnership. "We are ready to work closely with Iconic on the development of various energy projects. This collaboration not only aligns with our objectives but also provides an excellent platform to showcase the skill sets of our local people," he says.

Don Richardson, Executive Director of Major Projects and IBAs at TFG, adds, "Through investments and partnerships in major development projects, we are supporting communities and the industry to thrive in a modern and sustainable economy. This partnership with Iconic is a great example of our commitment to advance reconciliation."

Since 2008, Iconic Power Systems has been constructing the critical infrastructure that connects people to power. Iconic partners with utility companies, independent power producers (IPPs), and EPCMs, across traditional and renewable power industries. Their focus on Indigenous Inclusion and Engagement is a key pillar of their operations, making this partnership a natural fit.

Will Myers, VP Shared Services with Iconic, states, "Our partnership with the Three Fires Group aligns well with our focus on both Inclusion and growth opportunity in Canada, in particular in Southwestern Ontario. We are excited about the potential that this partnership holds and look forward to achieving great things together."

The partnership between Iconic Power Systems Inc. and the Three Fires Group is a clear indication of the shared commitment to sustainable development and Indigenous inclusion. As they move forward, both organizations will continue to foster growth and prosperity in the Province of Ontario and beyond.

