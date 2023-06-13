Good Good ehf.: FROM FOOD SCARCITY TO REFORESTATION: THREE WAYS GOOD GOOD® IS MAKING STRIDES TOWARDS A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD® Brand, America's fastest growing jam brand in 2022, has launched their first comprehensive Corporate Sustainability Initiative, tackling global epidemics such as food scarcity and waste, deforestation, and food safety compliance.

From Tiny Iceland to America's Fastest Growing Jam Brand: The GOOD GOOD® Story.

As of today, GOOD GOOD® has donated 2,205 lbs. of food in the UK, 9,830 lbs. in the EU, 15,105 lbs in Canada, and 19,704 lbs. in the US, totalling nearly 50 thousand pounds of food donated. And most recently, have partnered with WellFare, a New York City non-profit to deliver their products and other nutritious packaged groceries to food-insecure households within the city.

To facilitate their commitment to carbon neutrality, reforestation, and to reach their goal of planting 50,000 trees in 2023, GOOD GOOD® has partnered with Dollar Donation Club to join their Forest Garden project.

For every bundle purchased on their site, GOOD GOOD® donates $1 to the Dollar Donation Club. The impact of that dollar?

3.4 trees planted

16 lbs of CO2 removed / year

15 lbs of organic fruits & veggies produced / year

63.56 sq. ft. of land restored

Since it's implementation in May 2023, GOOD GOOD® has planted 346 trees and they expect to exceed their goal of 50,000 trees planted by 2024.

Lastly, GOOD GOOD® aims to set high benchmarks for ethical conduct in the food packaging industry. As a BRCGS-certified company, GOOD GOOD® recognizes that food standards save lives, and believe it is a basic human right to have access to safe, nutritious, and healthy foods, and do their part to uphold the highest compliance standards.

Co-founder and CEO, Gardar Stefansson says, "While we know these actions aren't going to move mountains by themselves, we believe in chain reactions, and recognize how small steps towards a greater goal, can have a multitude of positive benefits."

ABOUT GOOD GOOD® BRAND:

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, made in the EU, and named America's fastest-growing jam brand, GOOD GOOD's no added sugar products are sweetening people's days worldwide. As a modern food brand, we innovate products that comprise high-quality natural ingredients and deliver the modern consumer traditional products they know and love.

