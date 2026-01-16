Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Xetra
16.01.26 | 17:35
9,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
16.01.2026 22:38 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CNH Industrial Moving Towards a Sustainable Future With CSR Initiative in India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / CNH

At CNH India, sustainability isn't just a goal, it's a responsibility. Through Haritdhara, CNH's latest CSR initiative, they have created a self-sustaining Miyawaki forest near their Indore plant to restore biodiversity, recharge water systems, and support local communities.

Spread across 3,000 square metres, this green space uses native species and the Miyawaki method - a Japanese technique for rapidly creating dense, self-sustaining native forests - to accelerate growth, enhance carbon sequestration, and build climate resilience. By regenerating green cover around Sanjay Jalashaya, CNH is helping revive a vital water body, improve air quality, and create a thriving ecosystem for future generations.

Haritdhara means Green Earth, and that's exactly what CNH is working toward.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Learn more about this story here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-moving-towards-a-sustainable-future-with-csr-initiative-in-india-1128866

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
