New Electric Mini Excavator and Mini Track Loader From New Holland Construction Expand Jobsite Possibilities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / New Holland Construction, a CNH brand, is expanding its electric equipment portfolio to meet customer needs and ever-changing jobsite demands with the launch of the E25X Electric Mini Excavator and the C314X Electric Mini Track Loader. The machines were launched in North America, offering contractors two new options for jobsites requiring zero on-site emissions, minimal noise and reduced overall maintenance.

"We designed the E25X and C314X, so customers don't have to rethink their workflow. These solutions eliminate obstacles related to emissions and noise that contractors often face, enabling them to take on a broader range of projects," says Jake Sickels, product marketing manager for New Holland Construction North America.

In spaces with environmental restrictions, like retail construction, plumbing and interior construction, and even demolition, the E25X and C314X demonstrate clear use case value and can even help develop new opportunities for contractors. For example, grocery or big-box retailers installing refrigeration systems cannot conduct construction during normal business hours without interrupting customer flow due to ventilation issues from diesel-powered equipment. With these electric machines, contractors can operate quietly during the day without the smell of smoke from diesel, and businesses can stay open during construction. The benefits extend beyond air quality. Electric machines significantly reduce noise pollution, making them ideal for use around active schools, municipalities, livestock facilities and residential areas. Maintenance near playgrounds can take place without interrupting classroom schedules. Emergency water main repairs in urban neighborhoods can be completed overnight without the loud rumble of equipment.

Read the full story here.

Find more stories and multimedia from CNH at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-electric-mini-excavator-and-mini-track-loader-from-new-holland-con-1146306