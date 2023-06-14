Nasdaq Welcomes "Marijas 2" to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 14, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by "Marijas 2" have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. The total amount of the "Marijas 2" bond program is 45 million euros, while an aggregated nominal value of bonds issued in 6 tranches so far is 29 million euros. In the last sixth tranche and first public offering over 60 retail investors from the Baltic states have purchased EUR 4 000 000 worth of secured bonds. Proceeds from this tranche will be used to continue financing the development of Novira Plaza office building. The nominal value of one bond is 1,000 euros with a fixed annual coupon rate of 6.5% paid out quarterly. The maturity date is May 30, 2024. "We congratulate "Marijas 2" on its debut in the Baltic First North market and we are happy to welcome one more ambitious project - the new business district Novira Plaza - which, thanks to the support and trust of investors, will soon open its doors and will complement the architecture of the center of Riga with a new, eye-catching office building," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga. "We are glad to witness the success of the secured bonds of SIA "Marijas 2" as over 60 investors purchased all secured bonds from our first public offering which today was followed by the start of trading on the alternative market First North operated by AS Nasdaq Riga," commented Jolanta Jurga, CEO of the wealth management company Evernord. "Such a high interest from investors also proves the strength of the product itself, Riga's city center's new landmark project Novira Plaza that will be opened this autumn," said CEO of Evernord, naming also many highly recognised local and international companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Zalaris and others who have already signed to move their businesses to Novira Plaza. "Marijas 2" was established in December 2020. SIA "Marijas 2" owns and develops a modern A-class office building Novira Plaza in central Riga located at Marijas 2 and Marijas 2A. The building's architecture was inspired by historical city center and is in-line with modern offices' design principles. A unique seven-floor building will accommodate 25 000 m2 of safe, convenient as efficient offices and retail premises, underground floors will accommodate 255 parking spaces and bicycle storages. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25 277 733