Sarah Mae Ives Social Media: Sarah Mae Ives Supports the Ataxia-Telangiectasia Children's Project Canada

Sarah Mae Ives donates generously to the Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) Children's Project in Canada, a nonprofit supporting children with this genetic disease.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Social media expert and entrepreneur Sarah Mae Ives has donated to the Birdies for Brayden Fundraiser Dinner at the Guelph Keg Steakhouse, where all gratuities and donations were donated to the A-T Children's Project. The fundraiser is hosted in support of eight-year-old Brayden Van Dyke, who was diagnosed seven years ago with a genetic disease known as ataxia-telangiectasia. AT compromises the immune and nervous system and those with the disease are more predisposed to cancers.

"I am humbled to be part of this campaign to support Brayden and his family," says Sarah Mae Ives, social media expert and owner of Sarah Mae Ives Social Media Inc.

The Birdies for Brayden dinner took place on May 24 at the Guelph Keg Steakhouse. Supporters were able to interact, enjoy dinner, and learn more about the A-T Project's mission and goals. All proceeds and donations from the event will be used to help find a cure for A-T.

A-T Children's Project works with academic and industry investigators globally to organize and support innovative research and optimize disease management for treatment of the genetic disease. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 1993, seeks to offer support, guidance, and assistance to children and families impacted by A-T through telesupport, conferences, and internet forums.

Sarah Mae Ives has a passion for helping women entrepreneurs launch their own money-making social media ads businesses. Since establishing her business in 2016, she has been integral to million-dollar launches for clients whose products, services, and businesses are profiled in Forbes and Entrepreneur. Ives studied sociocultural anthropology at Western University in London, Ontario, and continued her education at Carleton University, where she received her MA in sociology and anthropology in 2006.

To learn more about how to support the A-T Children's Project, you can visit their website at https://www.atcp.org/.

Visit https://www.sarahmaeives.com to learn more about Sarah Mae Ives and her company.

