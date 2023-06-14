Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of its exploration activities at the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP"). The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permits PR 13274 and PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

Key Observations from drilling at the Mont Agoma and Kalayi Prospects

Initial drilling at Mont Agoma comprising a total of 15 diamond drill holes (one abandoned at 46m) testing 300m of the potential 1,200m high grade tin in soil anomaly (>40ppm Sn) completed. Drilling has successfully identified a large sulphide mineralised system.

Tin mineralisation has been identified in all drill holes within a central "tin, copper and zinc" zone or an eastern "tin" zone. Most recent drill holes indicate tin and copper mineralisation increasing in grade and width at depth (assays pending) . Visual tin mineralisation (cassiterite) observed in all deep holes. Copper mineralisation appears to be leached near surface while strong visual copper (chalcopyrite and chalcocite) observed at deeper levels.

Tin mineralisation open to the northwest, southeast and at depth . Best potential for significant tin mineralisation appears to be at depths exceeding 100 to 150m below surface, comparable with elevation of Alphamin's nearby world class Mpama deposits.

Initial drilling beneath the artisanal workings at the Kalayi Prospect also undertaken, testing 150m of the associated 2,000m tin in soil anomaly. Tin mineralisation (visible cassiterite) identified in two holes (assays pending).

Assay results for Mont Agoma (10 drill holes) and Kalayi (2 drill holes) expected in July 2023 .

Planning for next phase of drilling underway.

CEO and President Mark Gasson commented: "The initial drilling at Mont Agoma and Kalayi has identified several mineralised structures with excellent potential to host significant tin and copper mineralisation. Previous assay results reported in early May were from shallow intercepts of the eastern "tin" zone and the near surface continuation of the "tin, copper and zinc" zone at Mont Agoma. Deeper drilling has since identified visible cassiterite and chalcopyrite / chalcocite in a majority of holes. We eagerly await assay results from recent holes that are expected to show tin and copper mineralisation increasing in grade and width at depth.

Metal zonation is characteristic of many tin mineralised occurrences with associated arsenic and base metals such as copper, zinc and lead, and we have found similar zonation at Mont Agoma. All indications to date suggest that we are at the upper level of the mineralised system and with potential for the discovery of substantial tin mineralisation at depth.

Initial indications from drilling at Kalayi are also highly encouraging and we look forward to further testing of the potential 2km strikelength."

Figure 1: Tin in Soil Anomaly at the Bisie North Tin Project showing 3 Main Prospects. (Note: The extent of the Anomaly which covers ~5km)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/169989_8ca04d4b94a85a03_001full.jpg

Diamond Drilling at the Mont Agoma Prospect

The phase 1 drilling program was designed to test ~300m of potential strike of the newly defined high grade, contiguous tin in soil anomaly at the Mont Agoma Prospect, which is a high-level tin in soil geochemical anomaly (>40ppm Sn), with soil samples returning up to 0.2% Sn and covers a strike length of circa 1,200m (Figure 1). The anomaly lies adjacent to the interpreted source granites in a similar geological setting as Alphamin's Mpama North and South deposits which lie approximately 8km to the south.

The Company has now completed a total of 15 diamond drill holes (one abandoned at 46m) for 2,938.5m (Figure 2). Assay results for the first four holes drilled were received in May (refer news release dated 8 May 2023). For the remaining 10 drill holes sampling has been prioritised according to visible mineralisation with guidance from the Niton XRF. All priority samples have been sent to Lubumbashi for sample preparation and then dispatch to ALS Global in Johannesburg for analysis. Results are expected in July.

The limited drilling to date has defined multiple sub-parallel zones which are strongly mineralised in tin, copper, zinc and lead within a broader 200 - 250m wide sulphide mineralised system. Tin mineralisation has been intersected in discrete zones, together with zinc mineralisation or together with zinc and copper mineralisation.

Metal zoning is typical of the style of mineralisation apparent at Mont Agoma. Mpama would lie within the deeper tin zone and reported anomalous zinc and copper mineralisation associated with the tin mineralisation while San Rafael started as a copper mine at surface which graded through a transition zone of copper and tin and today is one of the world's biggest producing tin mines from deeper levels.

As previously reported (refer news release 8 May 2023) drill hole MADD010A intersected a significant (29m) zone enriched in tin (including visible cassiterite) and strong visual copper from 146m downhole. Recently completed drill hole MADD015A was drilled approximately 50 metres below MADD010A and intersected a significant 20m zone also enriched in tin (including visible cassiterite) and strong visual copper (refer Figure 3). Allowing for typical pinching and swelling along the mineralised structure, a narrow zone of near surface tin mineralisation has developed into a broad zone (ranging from ~5m to ~30m width) of enriched tin and copper at depth. Assays for MADD010A and MADD010A are pending.

Hole MADD014 was drilled 50m to the southeast of hole MADD010A and intersected the tin and copper zone at much shallower levels than expected. Near surface tin mineralisation was identified over 15m from Niton XRF readings within the tin zone (40m downhole) and the tin and copper zone was identified over 17m from 73m.

Tin mineralisation at the Mont Agoma Prospect is open to the northwest, southeast and at depth, and as noted drilling indicates the tin and copper mineralisation is increasing in grade and width at depth.

The Company is now planning the next phase of drilling at the Mont Agoma Prospect which will be refined once all outstanding drill results have been reported. Infill soil sampling programmes will also be undertaken to assist in planning of new drill holes along the strike extension of the currently defined mineralisation, as well as to follow up on lower order tin in soil anomalies which, when combined with the priority anomalies, cover 5 km on the BNTP as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 2: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Positions on the Mont Agoma Tin in Soil Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/169989_8ca04d4b94a85a03_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Section 1 Across MADD002, MADD007, MADD005 and MADD010A and MADD015A showing Multiple Tin and Base Metal Mineralised Structures which cover more than 200m Width and remain Open at Depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/169989_8ca04d4b94a85a03_003full.jpg

Diamond Drilling at the Kalayi and Mont Agoma NW Prospects

Four diamond holes were drilled for a total of 463.5m beneath the artisanal workings at the Kalayi Prospect where previous channel sampling reported up to 1m at 11% Sn. Drilling tested 150m of the associated 2,000m tin in soil anomaly.

Tin mineralisation was identified from Niton XRF readings and visible cassiterite in two holes and is strongly associated with quartz veining as shown in Figure 4. Two significant zones were identified in KBDD003, a near surface 13m wide zone from 40m which is the focus of artisanal mining and a second 3m wide zone from 71m. Initial indications on the Kalayi target are highly encouraging and more drilling is required to better understand the pinch and swell geometry of the host mineralised structure along strike and downdip.

Two diamond holes were also drilled beneath the abandoned artisanal workings at the Mont Agoma NW Prospect. No significant mineralisation was intersected.

All priority samples have been sent to Lubumbashi for sample preparation and dispatch to ALS Global in Johannesburg for analysis. First results are expected in July.

Follow up programs along the strike extension of the currently defined mineralisation at Kalayi and the historic artisanal workings at Mont Agoma NW are being planned.





Figure 4: Photograph of a Cassiterite (brown mineral inside circle) and Quartz Vein in Broken Core intersected in KBDD003 at the Kalayi Prospect



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/169989_rock5.jpg

Collar Data of Completed Holes

The collar data of the holes completed, are listed in Tables 1 and 2. The collars have been sited using a handheld GPS and will be surveyed by a qualified surveyor at a later stage. The coordinate system used is UTM35SWGS84.

Figure 5: Drilling at Mont Agoma

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/169989_8ca04d4b94a85a03_006full.jpg

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Annexure 1

Table 1: Drill Hole Details at the Mont Agoma Prospect

Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) Azi ° Dip ° EOH (m) MADD001 578764 9891547 852 230 -60 254.5 MADD002 578733 9891586 847 230 -60 279 MADD003 578755 9891675 842 230 -60 116.5 MADD004 578816 9891590 843 230 -60 27 MADD005 578783 9891627 837 230 -60 300 MADD006 578678 9891608 855 230 -60 87 MADD007 578729 9891598 854 50 -50 225 MADD008 578691 9891751 827 230 -60 222 MADD009 578856 9891560 824 230 -60 150 MADD004A 578815 9891590 843 230 -60 166 MADD010 578825 9891676 805 230 -60 48 MADD010A 578824 9891676 805 230 -60 223 MADD011 578796 9891712 827 230 -60 148 MADD012 578758 9891748 818 230 -60 160 MADD013 578795 9891712 827 230 -75 46 MADD014 578846 9891621 812 230 -60 222.5 MADD015 578865 9891715 787 240 -55 28.5 MADD015A 578865 9891715 787 230 -55 235



Annexure 2

Table 1: Drill Hole Details at the Kalayi and Mont Agoma NW Prospects

Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) Azi ° Dip ° EOH (m) KBDD001 577729 9891829 818 230 -50 126.7 KBDD002 577727 9891790 812 230 -50 96.4 KBDD003 577675 9891903 850 230 -50 120.2 KBDD004 577645 9891942 852 230 -50 120.2 MANDD001 578094 9891942 828 220 -50 129.2 MANDD002 578058 9891979 843 220 -50 137.7

