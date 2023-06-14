Alkermes Participates in ALPFA's Latina Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Alkermes

Earlier this month, members of Alkermes' MOSAIC employee resource group and senior Human Resources leaders participated in the 17th annual ALPFA Boston's Latina Summit. The event is designed to "to empower, inspire, and connect Latina professionals on their journey to success," and Alkermes was proud to attend. Learn more about ALPFA, Inc - Association of Latino Professionals For America's work: https://www.alpfa.org/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761327/Alkermes-Participates-in-ALPFAs-Latina-Summit