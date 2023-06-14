Beginning with the United Kingdom

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce it has engaged Porter Media, a growth marketing team that specializes in scaling online businesses, to develop product awareness and grow sales of the Company's needle-free injection device, InsuJet which is approved for sale as a medical device in 42 countries around the world.

"We are a numbers-first team. Nothing is left to chance, and we know our targets even before spending a dime" commented Allan Porter, CEO Porter Media. "We are excited about the future growth potential of NuGen and look forward to helping them achieve their marketing and business objectives."

"Porter has demonstrated their ability to grow sales from inception to large seven-figure levels. They understood what we are looking to achieve and how to grow our sales on and offline" commented Richard Buzbuzian, CEO NuGen. "Our online digital marketing begins now, commencing with the United Kingdom where we have recently become listed on the NHS Drug Tariff where all Type 1 diabetics now have cost-free access to InsuJet."

Porter Media and NuGen will build a growth map, and ideate and implement an 'outside the box' solution to scale InsuJet sales through paid acquisition and retention marketing.

Porter Media will be responsible for the creation and delivery of a comprehensive direct-to-consumer digital marketing strategy that looks to expedite sales growth of NuGen's needle-free InsuJet device.

In addition to the Company's traditional B2B business, where NuGen has just recently announced sales in Mexico and Romania, NuGen now looks to commence B2C sales in the United Kingdom first and continue with France and Spain where InsuJet is approved for sale as a medical device.

About Porter Media

Porter Media is a growth marketing agency that takes a holistic approach to growing direct-to-consumer brands from 7 to 9 figures. They blend the art of psychology with the science of data-driven strategies, creating effective paid social advertising campaigns.

Their pragmatic approach, deep understanding of consumer behaviour, and profit-first mindset enable them to develop innovative solutions beyond the conventional.

Porter Media stays ahead of the curve by incorporating the latest trends and technologies, ensuring its clients remain at the forefront of their industries.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is a specialty medical device Company that is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

For further information, please visit:

Websites: www.insujet.com and www.nugenmd.com

Instagram: @NuGenMD

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto

Executive Chairman

(416) 791-9399

tony@nugenmd.com

Richard Buzbuzian

President & CEO

(647) 501-3290

richard@nugenmd.com

To arrange a media interview with NuGen, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660-9155

nelson@hudescommunications.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169990