Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Provides Update on Annual General Meeting

Shareholders Do Not Approve Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, announced the results of its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held today, which included voting outcomes on the Board of Directors, Auditors, and a proposed option for a share consolidation.

The Board of Directors remains unchanged, ensuring continuity and stability within the company's leadership.

Gamelancer will continue to engage the services of MNP for audit purposes, maintaining its commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

Regarding the proposed share consolidation, Gamelancer shareholders overwhelmingly rejected the approval for the share consolidation.

"We appreciate the trust and loyalty demonstrated by our shareholders. As we move forward, Gamelancer remains dedicated to building our owned-and-operated network of 54 channels totalling over 40 million followers into the global forefront. Digital channel ownership alongside a creative platform that produces anything from a feature-length film to 15-second TikTok features is the flywheel that will allow us to scale rapidly in the years ahead and build immense value for shareholders." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Gamelancer

Gamelancer Media is committed to its strategic vision, focused on delivering innovative digital media solutions and expanding its presence in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit a UK game developer. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to 40+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

