Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. ("Safe Supply" or "SSSC" or "the Company"), the leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare streaming company focused on the third wave of the ongoing international de-scheduling of narcotics and plant medicine, is pleased to share an update on its international initiatives to bring safe supply and related harm reduction programs to communities internationally.

As a result of the growing number of governments at various levels implementing new and forward-thinking regulations to tackle the damage from drug abuse: safe supply and related harm reduction programs, SSSC has prioritized its international initiatives to be positioned at the forefront in the development of the safe supply eco-system, which allows the Company to rapidly develop into the partner of choice for governments and advocates of harm reduction.

Significant funds are being made available to implement new programs that have been proven to deliver better results in terms of harm reduction to individuals and society when compared to the status quo (The War on Drugs). Additionally, SSSC believes that it has become apparent that safe supply is no longer only the purview of direct stakeholders.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, Safe Supply Streaming Co. CEO, commented, "We are encouraged to see an increasing number of countries adopting the principles of safe supply. This pragmatic, evidence-based approach has significant advantages over the status quo. We are witnessing a major change in governmental approaches to tackling the harm done by drug abuse, with the damage in Canada alone reaching nearly $50 billion annually. It is clear that this new approach has much greater efficacy than the global war on drugs, which has cost about $1 trillion to date. It is encouraging that major population centres such as Bern, Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver are now looking to implement broad and well supported harm reduction programs. We at Safe Supply Streaming Co will be working with governments and private enterprises to bring new solutions to those jurisdictions adopting safe supply by investing along the value chain to help build this new eco-system."

Setti Coscarella, VP Corporate Development, stated, "International momentum is there to push the implementation of safe supply. This will require consultation with international experts, and Safe Supply Streaming Co is being recognized as such. We are working directly with governments and other international stakeholders to shape the eco-system and help implement life-saving programs. Through our streaming model, we will be able to invest in and support in effective and efficient solution providers, thus creating growth and revenue opportunities for the Company."

Highlighted International Initiatives

SSSC has a global outlook and is in active discussions across the globe to help governments build the eco-system required for the effective and efficient implementation of these initiatives. SSSC is at the forefront of this movement. In part, our aim is to provide innovative solutions that ensure the safe delivery of essential medications and substances to patients worldwide. Furthermore, the Company will focus on bringing other proven products and solutions that support the eco-system, such as testing strips, treatment and new pharmaceuticals. By collaborating with renowned industry professionals, lobbyists, and politicians, the Company is actively involved in shaping legislation and regulations to support the roll-out of safe supply and other harm reduction programs.

With its global strategy, the Company is positioned to positively impact the way medications and substances, as well as treatment and other harm reduction measures are delivered, ensuring the well-being and safety of people worldwide.

Peru

The Company's management team recently visited with the world's only government owned legal supplier of coca leaf, Peru's ENACO.

Through its strong business and political connections, the Company was able to assist one of SSSC's designated portfolio companies in securing a supply arrangement with ENACO, while at the same time being able to demonstrate the quality of its network to ENACO and other critical partners in the safe supply eco-system.

Founded in 1949, ENACO is a Peruvian state company dedicated to the commercialization of the coca leaf and its derivatives. ENACO annually exports approximately 150,000 kg of coca leaf, predominantly to Stepan Company in New Jersey, U.S. who processes the leaf and supplies the medical industry as well as Coca Cola.

As a streaming company, Safe Supply is working with a number of designated portfolio companies to build the safe-supply eco-system, as well as pursue additional opportunities created by the decriminalization of narcotics in certain jurisdictions. To this end, the Company has been assisting a Canadian company in the coca space who are looking to supply coca-derived nutraceuticals, flavoring agents and fertilizer (all applications that require decocanization of the leaf).

United States

As part of its strategy, the Company is actively collaborating with lobbyists and politicians in the United States to shape legislation that enables and supports safe supply businesses. Furthermore, the Company continues to advance relationships with ancillary businesses associated with narcotics and addiction to identify and potentially invest in these companies to further strengthen the safe supply and harm reduction offering. The focus is on developing effective solutions, including fentanyl test strips and addiction counselling, to combat the opioid crisis and provide comprehensive support to individuals and communities affected by substance abuse.

With deaths from contaminated drug supply accelerating to nearly 300 per day in the U.S., the fentanyl test strip market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, reflecting the need for effective solutions that provide individuals and communities the ability to detect and prevent fentanyl-related overdoses. The company is committed to exploring opportunities to contribute to the accessibility of fentanyl test strips, ensuring their availability to individuals and organizations at risk of fentanyl exposure.

SSSC has engaged extensively with U.S. based institutions and family offices to discuss the safe supply and harm reduction eco-system and how it intends to play an important role in providing funding and other support to the sector through its streaming investment model.

As the Company rolls out its international strategy, the U.S. will be an important focus area for the identification of new technologies and solutions that SSSC intends to make part of its eco-system, while at the same time forming an important source of highly interested capital. Longer term, the Company anticipates the U.S. to become an important focus area for its safe supply initiatives as evidence-based solutions continue to gain traction in that market also.

Dubai

During a visit to Dubai, our executive team engaged in strategic discussions with industry leaders, exploring potential collaborations and partnerships. These interactions further solidified Safe Supply's commitment to pioneering advancements in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. In particular, the team met with leaders in the fields of CBD, cannabis, psychedelics, and safe supply and the trip has positioned the Company to explore and act quickly on opportunities in this region.

Switzerland

Switzerland, since the early nineties, has been a trailblazer in its approach to drug abuse. While law enforcement continues to be one of the four pillars of its program, measures to support prevention, treatment and harm reduction have been utilized successfully, as a 50%, reduction in overdose deaths, a 65% reduction in HIV infections and an 80% in new heroin users clearly show.

While recognizing the harmful nature of cocaine, Bern's municipal council voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion to commence a pilot project for the supervised sale of cocaine. Even though this is only one municipality, as the capital of Switzerland, what happens in Bern will be closely followed and, upon successful outcomes, be implemented elsewhere.

The supply of uncontaminated narcotics, testing kits, treatment, etc. all have proven significantly more efficacious than the status quo. While not condoning nor promoting drug use, safe supply and its derivative programs save lives, reduce harm and the overall cost to society.

As SSSC remains committed to its global strategy for safe supply, it will continue to evaluate the evolving landscape and explore potential collaborations with stakeholders invested in advancing harm reduction measures. Through these endeavors, the Company seeks to contribute to the development of responsible and evidence-based approaches that prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals within the context of the broader healthcare industry.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co

Safe Supply Streaming is the pre-eminent company tackling the systemic illicit drug problem that has been plaguing society for over 50 years. We are a healthcare / pharmaceutical investment company that is led by a world-class management team with decades of experience operating in regulated markets.

Our company is focused on working with Health Canada, and all levels of the Canadian Government to invest, finance, partner, and/or joint venture with a portfolio of companies that operate across the Safe Supply ecosystem.

This ecosystem is vast and includes opportunities in: laboratories, import/export of regulated products, manufacturing and processing of regulated products, government sponsored real estate, rehabilitation facilities, pharmaceutical development, treatment clinics and more. This burgeoning ecosystem is being designed, with oversight from local, provincial and federal government agencies, to curb the socioeconomic harm caused by the illicit drug supply which is causing deaths at an increasingly alarming rate.

