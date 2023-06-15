EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of Axxess Corporate Park Mount Waverley Victoria



15-Jun-2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 15 June 2023 Sale of Axxess Corporate Park, Mount Waverley Victoria Dexus announces that it has exchanged contracts to sell Axxess Corporate Park, a business park in Mount Waverley, Victoria. The sale will realise proceeds of $306.2 million [1] , reflecting a 7.4% premium to the 31 December 2022 independent valuation. The sale is subject to FIRB approval and is otherwise unconditional. Settlement is expected in early July 2023. Together with the sale of 44 Market Street, Sydney announced on 9 June 2023, Dexus has secured combined sale proceeds of approximately $700 million1, representing an approximate average 8% discount to the 31 December 2022 independent valuation. This transaction brings total divestments announced during FY23 to date to approximately $1.5 billion.



Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.o'donnell@dexus.com

[1] Reflects net sale price and excludes transaction costs.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We directly own $17.8 billion of office and industrial assets and investments. We manage a further $44.5 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering outperformance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $15.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We consider sustainability (ESG) to be an integral part of our business with the objectives of Leading Cities, Future Enabled Customers, Strong Communities, Thriving People and an Enriched Environment supporting our overarching goal of Sustained Value. Dexus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 31,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

15-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

