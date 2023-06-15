pixiv Inc.: pixiv Unveils Anime Expo Plans

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / pixiv - the world's largest creation platform, with over 90 million users and more than three billion page views monthly - will attend Anime Expo 2023, North America's largest anime and manga event. The company's presence will include a booth with the popular game Genshin Impact and a standalone pixiv booth. Anime Expo 2023 will take place in Los Angeles from July 1 through July 4.

pixiv Anime Expo

The pixiv/Genshin Impact Booth will be located at Exhibition Hall, No. 4506, and will showcase the game's key visual and in-game scenery.

The fan art area of the booth will showcase approximately 80 illustrations, carefully handpicked from about 250,000 Genshin Impact artworks posted on pixiv. The area will also host live drawing sessions of Genshin Impact fan art by popular illustrators, as well as autograph-signing sessions at Kentia Hall for each artist.

Modare:

Live drawing: July 1 (Saturday) and July 2 (Sunday)

Signing session: Sunday, July 2, 2023, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT

Oshioshio:

Live drawing: July 3 (Monday) and July 4 (Tuesday)

Signing session: Monday, July 3, 2023, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

pixiv's booth will be located in the Anime Expo Artist Alley (AA001) and will feature an Omikuji (Japanese fortune-telling paper slips) activation with Artist Alley creators, featuring five different prizes, as well as an iFace Deco-case workshop. At the workshop, each participant will receive two stickers of their choice featuring artworks from "Artists in the Americas' that can be customized with the iFace Reflection transparent glass smartphone case.

pixiv will host Anime Expo panels.

Sunday, July 2: "Rising Stars: Up-and-Coming Creators in Asia"

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The panel will feature the special guest Modare and focus on the activities of up-and-coming creators from Asia, including Taiwan and South Korea, who are expanding their global presence. In addition, the panel will discuss the growing interest in Japanese anime art in Asia and its increasing popularity in English-speaking countries, as well as introduce the Kickstarter collaboration between pixiv Inc. and the American publishing company Clover Press.

Monday, July 3: "pixiv's Initiatives: Supporting Creators"

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The panel will feature the special guest Oshioshio and will focus on the latest trends in Japanese anime art and its growing popularity in English-speaking countries, as well as introduce the art book "Artists in the Americas," a collaboration between pixiv Inc. and the publishing company PIE International. In response to the increasing number of freelance illustrators, the panel will discuss issues like how to find work and how to appeal to the Asian market.

Contact:

David Hyde

david.hyde@superfanpromotions.com

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities, FANBOX, encouraging creators' activities, and the 3D project VRoid.

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiries: Takahashi

Email: info@pixiv.co.jp

Contact Information

Mika Nishidoi

editor

info@pixiv.co.jp

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760840/pixiv-Unveils-Anime-Expo-Plans