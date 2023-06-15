Vers Creative: Shepherd's Village and the Pineapple Projects Partner

Opening 'Stay & Play' for Single Moms and Their Children

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Shepherd's Village and The Pineapple Projects have partnered to provide better opportunities for single moms and children. The partnership started when Shepherd's Village nominated a few of their moms through The Pineapple Projects website. With generosity and compassion, The Pineapple Projects provided essential home furnishings and prepared lovely living spaces for some moms entering the program.

In the past, both organizations received The Impact Award from 100 Women Who Care St. Pete. Since the non-profits share a similar passion, they teamed up to use their resources to provide something bigger for single moms and children in Pinellas County called Stay & Play.

"Stay & Play implements a whole family healing model," explains Sherry Chandler, Communication Coordinator at Shepherd's Village. "We renovated a one-bedroom unit in our housing complex to create an on-site technology-free space for solo mommas and their children to learn, create, and communicate as a family through play."

The Pineapple Projects designed and furnished the multi-purpose room and counseling/content room, including an interactive and sensory play area, an imagination and dress-up zone, a reading nook, an arts-n-crafts space, and age-appropriate furniture. The space also consists of a teaching kitchen. Stay & Play is the perfect place for childcare on Life Skills class nights, coaching and case management meetings with moms, therapeutic play with kids, and whole family classes and coaching.

"We believe that HOME is where your story begins," says Ashley Cornetet, founder of The Pineapple Projects.

Stay & Play will hold its grand opening on Tuesday, June 27, and the two organizations will host a combined celebration that includes a cookout, a night of worship with Life Bridge Church, and a law enforcement Bible study. The public is encouraged to get involved in extending a hand to more people in our community that are starting over and need help turning a house into a home. To financially support these organizations, please visit Shepherd's Village and The Pineapple Projects and help put hope in the hearts of those experiencing economic hardships.

Based in Tampa Bay, FL, Shepherd's Village is the only faith-based single-mother housing program in Pinellas County. They extend free online offerings so more women across the country can experience healing, safety, and restoration. Their mission is to reach two generations at one time and make an impact that will leave a long legacy. If you know a single mother in need, please direct them to our website for life-changing resources: https://shepherdsvillage.com/.

The Pineapple Projects, located in Clearwater, FL, extends a hand to people who are starting over and need help turning their houses into homes by providing home furnishings and decor. New and gently used donations are accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 11203 49th St. N, Suite E2, Clearwater, FL 33762. To suggest someone for their program, visit their website and fill out a nomination form: https://www.thepineappleprojects.org/

