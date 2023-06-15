KraftPal technologies: First 5th Generation Palletonator Rolls Off Production Site in Slovenia and Heads to Lempäälä, Finland

LEMPÄÄLÄ, Finland, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KraftPal technologies marks a significant milestone in sustainable logistics as the first 5th generation Palletonator produced in Slovenia, has arrived after its long journey to KraftPal Finland in Lempäälä.

This is the first local production unit (LPU) in Europe with the 5th generation Palletonator, which is planned to produce up to 1.5 million corrugated cardboard pallets per year and take initiative as Pilot production in the region. These cost-effective, environmentally friendly pallets are 80% lighter than wooden pallets, leave no residue, and offer numerous benefits such as impeccable hygiene and an instant 80% reduction of carbon footprint per pallet.

The Palletonator will meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions in Scandinavia, a region that has always been at the forefront of reducing CO2 emissions. Our cardboard pallets reduce 80% of CO2 emissions per pallet and offer a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional wooden or plastic pallets.

"The KraftPal Group is proud to have produced the first 5th generation Palletonator, providing a sustainable solution for the logistics industry. This innovation for supply chain reflects our commitment to reducing pallet and transport costs for companies in the Scandinavian region, with the major sustainability aspect of reducing the carbon footprint through innovative solutions. The Pallettonator will support our customers in their efforts to reach net zero targets faster," said Gregor Brajovic, CEO KraftPal technologies.

Recognized by leading pharmaceutical and automotive companies, KraftPal is emerging as a global partner in the pallet industry following a $124 million investment in 2022.

Managing Director KraftPal Nordics, Martin Wichmann added, "We are very pleased to start production at Europe's first local unit of the 5th generation Palletonator. This technology will allow us to produce a large volume of corrugated pallets while minimizing waste and reducing our environmental footprint. We look forward to making this technology available to our customers in Scandinavia and beyond."

The Palletonator represents a sustainable solution for the logistics industry and will revolutionize the way goods are transported. We look forward to being at the forefront of this innovation and creating a more sustainable future for all. The official launch will be on 21. 6. 2023.

The future arrives on a KraftPal pallet.

For more information, visit www.kraftpal.com or email sales@kraftpal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103137/4090255/KraftPal_technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-5th-generation-palletonator-rolls-off-production-site-in-slovenia-and-heads-to-lempaala-finland-301852197.html