PH Hession Enterprise Unveils New Online Stockbroking Platform for Retail Investors

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / PH Hession Enterprise, a prominent global financial management company, has revealed its plans to launch an innovative online stockbroking platform tailored for its private retail investors. The platform aims to empower investors to take an active role in managing their portfolios while offering competitive execution-based trading.

The company is committed to a phased rollout of this cutting-edge solution, with a target of a complete platform launch by March 2024. Early testing of the platform was conducted with a select group of clients, who provided positive feedback on its performance. The company is dedicated to enhancing the platform's mobile usability and expanding its range of offerings based on user input.

"As the needs of our clients evolve in an ever-changing digital landscape, we continuously strive to expand our digital offerings. We understand the value of time in today's world, where financial news is readily available at our fingertips. Hence, we are excited to introduce this new trading platform to our clients, enabling them to execute trades with real-time tradable prices in just a few clicks. This platform will work seamlessly alongside our advisory service, and we are thrilled about its imminent launch," said Michael Jacobs, Head of Corporate Equities at PH Hession Enterprise.

The development of this platform has been underway for the past six months, with a strong emphasis on delivering a comprehensive range of investment solutions to cater to the diverse preferences, risk appetites, and tastes of PH Hession Enterprise retail investors. Moreover, the platform will provide access to over 4,000 global stocks, complemented by advanced charting tools and market news feeds for thorough analysis.

"By offering market-leading commission rates and access to international stock markets, this platform promises significant benefits for all our clients. As a company, we embrace the opportunities brought forth by new technology," added Jacobs.

Additionally, PH Hession Enterprise plans to offer the platform on mobile devices through a diverse suite of applications. For more information about PH Hession Enterprise, please visit https://www.phhessionenterprise.com/

Media Contact

Organization: PH Hession Enterprise

Contact Person: Mr Chung Liao - Chief Economist

Website: https://www.phhessionenterprise.com/

Email: info@phhessionenterprise.com

City: Taipei City

Country: Taiwan

SOURCE: PH Hession Enterprise

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761611/PH-Hession-Enterprise-Unveils-New-Online-Stockbroking-Platform-for-Retail-Investors