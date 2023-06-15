Black Book Market Research: Payers Commend the Industry Technologies Solving 2023's Toughest Health Plan Challenges, Black Book Survey

Health plan executives rated dozens of vendors on 18 key performance indicators across 28 payer operational areas in the sweeping annual user satisfaction survey.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Black Book Research announced the top-performing IT companies within various market segments based on the industry's largest client survey of managed care organizations.

Black Book, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare industry's technology and outsourcing sectors, name the 2023 awards for highest health plan user experience and client satisfaction.

"Black Book is committed to innovative research, customer fulfillment, loyalty polling, and analysis of the strategic buyer issues in the managed care marketplace free from the influence or financial affiliations of vendors," said Doug Brown, President of the firm. "It is an exciting time at Black Book, as our team is introducing unrivaled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most robust client satisfaction database, innovative reporting functionalities, and a knowledge management system that enables customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real time."

Neither Black Book, its founders, owners nor its employees hold any financial interest in the companies contained in any comparison performance report and is not incentivized or compensated to recommend any of the 12,000 healthcare industry products, systems, managed services, consultants, manufacturers or software vendors graded by a million actual client users for over a decade.

Over 2,400 health plan users participated in the crowdsourced polling between January and June this year. Vendors are rated on 18 key performance indicators specific to health insurance and managed care firms. The comprehensive methodology and category ratings can be reviewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-plans-payers.

The top client-rated vendors serving the payer industry are:

PAYER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANTS & ADVISORS

KPMG

EMPLOYER-SPONSORED HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Premise Health

PAYER VALUE-BASED ANALYTICS & PERFORMANCE REPORTING

MedeAnalytics

HEALTH PLAN CHART INTEGRATION & DATA EXCHANGE

Veradigm

PAYER SYSTEM INTEGRATION SOLUTIONS

Tegria

MANAGED CARE CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT PORTALS

Instamed

PROVIDER-SPONSORED HEALTH PLAN CLAIMS SOLUTIONS

Evolent Provider-Sponsored Plan Solutions

MSSP & CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS

ClearData

PRICE TRANSPARENCY & PATIENT PAYMENT ESTIMATE SOLUTIONS

Change Healthcare True View

END-TO-END PAYER REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT OUTSOURCING

Optum

PAYER CLOUD PLATFORM SOLUTIONS

Inovalon

MEMBER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Best Buy Health

PAYER DATA ACTIVATION PLATFORM

Innovaccer

PAYER ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING

Optum

PAYER MARKET INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS

IQVIA

END-TO-END PAYER POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SOLUTIONS

Sagility Health

CARE MANAGEMENT & COORDINATION SOLUTIONS

Cedar Gate Technologies

QUALITY ANALYTICS SOFTWARE

Milliman

PAYER IT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS

KPMG

RISK ADJUSTMENT SOLUTIONS

EXL

CLAIMS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Cognizant Technology Solutions

PAYER APPLICATIONS DEVELOPMENT & MOBILE SOLUTIONS OUTSOURCING

CGI

PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE, NETWORK DEVELOPMENT & CONTRACTING MANAGED SERVICES

Cedar Gate Technologies

MEMBER & CONSUMER EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

Wolters Kluwer

MEMBER SERVICES INTERFACE & CONSUMER EXPERIENCE SOLUTIONS

Alorica

INFRASTRUCTURE & CORE IT MODERNIZATION SERVICES

NTT Data

BACK & MIDDLE OFFICE BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING

GEBBS

PAYER BIG DATA MANAGEMENT & WAREHOUSING SOLUTIONS

Citius Tech

About Black Book

Black Book, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the vendor satisfaction surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements and/or vendor collaboration, as Black Book directly polls vendors' clients.

Black Book has polled for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software, technology, and outsourcing sectors around the globe. Since 2010, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 1.2 million healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowdsourced surveying to IT, clinical, operations, and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives, and hospital information technology managers.

