Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Sharechest is pleased to announce the recent activation of the Sharechest Connector on Inbox Beverage Inc. website. The Sharechest Connector captures potential investor interest to facilitate impactful company and investor relationships.

Inbox Beverage is disrupting the craft brewing and spirit industry with progressive advancement in facility creations. Inbox Beverage fabricates shipping containers into microbreweries, distilleries, and more. Inbox capitalizes on a lower-cost solution that allows for production in half the time; and at half the cost. The company strives to improve the quality of life and build value for its customers, employees, and shareholders by fostering a unique and distinct beverage culture.

Max Fann (Co-Owner and Chairman) is very excited about the future demand. "We are excited about the future, to innovate, lead and disrupt the craft brewing and spirit industry. We have over $10,000,000 in our sales pipeline which validates our product," states Max Fann.

To learn more about Inbox Beverage Inc. visit: https://www.inboxbeverage.com/.

About Sharechest Inc.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative application that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates onto the company's existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company's brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company's website.

For further information about Sharechest Inc. and to learn how to become one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io.

