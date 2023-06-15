Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTC Pink: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") Pursuant to the press lease of June 9, 2023, the company is pleased to announce that the name change from "The Gummy Project" to Vice Health and Wellness Inc. will take effect Monday, June 19th, 2023 (the "effective date") subject to final regulatory approval including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "VICE".

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The new CUSIP and ISIN number will be 92561G102 and CA92561G1028 respectively.

The Company will continue to manufacture and sell its signature "better-for-you" low sugar plant-based gummies to consumers and retailers in Canada and the United States but will now also begin to explore opportunities for the development and commercialization of new products within the Health & Wellness sector.

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big within the health and wellness sector. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Maciej Lis, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170203