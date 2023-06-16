Zib Digital AU: Leading Digital Marketing Agency in Auckland Explains Impact of Google's Core Updates on SEO Rankings

As Google continues to enhance its ranking algorithm, these core updates have significant implications for businesses aiming to achieve high organic search rankings.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / According to Zib Digital, the leading digital marketing agency in Auckland, Google performs an average of nine to 10 algorithm updates per day, with core updates being the most impactful. These updates occur every two to three months and their purpose is to improve the quality and relevance of Google's search results by reshuffling the rankings of indexed web pages.





Zib Digital

Zib Digital



Each core update brings adjustments to the formula by which Google ranks web pages. Zib Digital explains this means web pages previously ranking high for their target keywords may experience a decline while those ranking low may see an improvement. Minor updates, affecting a smaller number of web pages, also contribute to enhancing search results quality.

Core updates have a significant impact on SEO. Efforts made to optimise a website for Google may be nullified following a core update, as the ranking algorithm undergoes changes. A core update can eliminate the positive impact of previously targeted ranking signals, resulting in a decline in search rankings. In some cases, Zib Digital says core updates can even lead to penalties, such as the Panda update, which penalised websites with thin content.

The leaders in SEO Auckland-wide explain core updates not only affect search rankings but also modify the appearance of Google's search engine results pages (SERPs). These updates involve adding, removing or modifying alternative listings in SERPs, including People Also Ask (PAA) listings, featured snippets and Knowledge Graph panels.

As the premier leading SEO company in Auckland, Zib Digital understands the challenges businesses face due to core updates. Their team of 140+ experts specialises in SEO and digital marketing strategies designed to navigate these changes and drive online success. With their comprehensive approach and industry knowledge, Zib Digital helps businesses maximise their online presence and effectively reach their target audience.

For businesses in Auckland seeking sustainable online growth, partnering with a reliable and knowledgeable digital marketing agency is essential. Zib Digital offers a range of services including SEO, pay-per-click advertising, social media and email marketing, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

To discuss effective digital marketing in Auckland, contact Zib Digital.

About Zib Digital

Zib Digital is a leading digital marketing agency in Australia and New Zealand, providing innovative strategies and solutions for online growth. With their expertise and commitment to delivering results, Zib Digital is here to help businesses achieve their online goals through clever digital marketing.

Contact Information

Zib Digital

Manager

(03) 8685 9290

SOURCE: Zib Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759798/Leading-Digital-Marketing-Agency-in-Auckland-Explains-Impact-of-Googles-Core-Updates-on-SEO-Rankings