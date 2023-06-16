Dr.Vallecillos MD F.A.C.S.: Acclaimed Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Glenn Vallecillos M.D. F.A.C.S., Unveils Next-Generation Non-Surgical Facelift Solution

In a revolutionary advancement for cosmetic medicine, esteemed Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Glenn Vallecillos, is introducing the FDA-cleared non-surgical facelift treatment Ellacor to his practice - a game-changer in skin rejuvenation.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Ellacor is a cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment designed to lift and tighten the skin. What makes Ellacor unique is that it physically removes some of the sagging skin. This significantly reduces wrinkles and fine lines and stimulates collagen production, providing a youthful and rejuvenated appearance without downtime or invasive procedures. No other device comes close to Ellacor; it's the only treatment available that utilizes micro-coring technology.

As a leading plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, Dr. Vallecillos is known for his exceptional skills, experience, and dedication to delivering the best possible outcomes for his patients; without compromising their natural look. With the addition of this groundbreaking Ellacor treatment, Dr. V is thrilled to offer his patients a revolutionary non-invasive option to achieve their aesthetic goals.

Ellacor combines advanced radiofrequency with state-of-the-art micro-coring technology to deliver remarkable results that can last up to 18 months. A typical Ellacor treatment plan consists of 2-3 sessions for 20-45 minutes, has only three days of downtime on average, and does not require general anesthesia or incisions. The treatment is performed at Dr. Vallecillos' state-of-the-art clinic in Beverly Hills, where patients can relax and enjoy the benefits of a comfortable and luxurious environment.

According to Dr. Vallecillos, "Ellacor is a game-changing treatment that allows our patients to achieve saggy skin removal without the need for invasive surgery; while improving the skin's texture and quality, diminishing wrinkles drastically. It is an excellent option for individuals who want to improve their appearance without downtime, surgery, or scars. We've experienced a 100% patient satisfaction rate since our first treatment."

Patients who schedule an Ellacor treatment with Dr. Vallecillos have the opportunity to benefit from exclusive advantages. To inquire about potential discounts and special package deals that can enhance overall savings, contact us for more information.

Dr. Vallecillos is a sought-after plastic surgeon, known internationally for his expertise in a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments, including facial plastic surgery, injectable treatments, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation. His practice is conveniently located in Beverly Hills, making it accessible to patients throughout Los Angeles, Southern California, and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Vallecillos is one of the first in the country to offer Ellacor treatments to the public. To learn more about the revolutionary micro-coring non-surgical treatment Ellacor, visit this page. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Vallecillos, visit drvallecillos.com, call 310-273-3007, or DM @drvallecillos on Instagram.

