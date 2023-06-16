DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CC1G LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 304.0738

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31968

CODE: CC1G LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

