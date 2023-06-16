Bioethanol Market worth $114.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Bioethanol Market by Feedstock (Starch based, Sugar based, Cellulose-based), Fuel blend (E5, E10, E15 to E70, E75& E85), End-use (transportation, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, alcoholic beverages), Generation And Region Global Forecast to 2028", The market for bioethanol is approximated to be USD 83.4 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 114.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The demand for bioethanol is mainly driven by end-use industries. The growing recognition of the environmental consequences associated with fossil fuels, including greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, has generated increased interest in renewable and sustainable energy sources. Bioethanol, derived from renewable biomass, presents a viable solution with a lower carbon footprint compared to conventional fossil fuels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioethanol Market"

243 - Tables

48 - Figures

221 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131222570

By feedstock, starch-based accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Starch-based bioethanol has gained recognition as a promising renewable fuel source due to various factors driving its growth and utilization. A significant driver is the ample availability of starch feedstocks for bioethanol production. Crops rich in starch, such as corn, wheat, and barley, are cultivated extensively across multiple regions, ensuring a sustainable and easily accessible source of starch for bioethanol manufacturing. the abundance of starch feedstocks, compatibility with existing infrastructure, environmental benefits, rural development opportunities, and supportive government policies are significant drivers that fuel the expansion and utilization of starch-based bioethanol. These drivers contribute to the advancement of renewable energy goals, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the promotion of sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

By End-Use Industry, Transportation accounted for the largest share in 2022

Bioethanol is widely used in transportation end-use industries. government policies and incentives play a significant role in driving the adoption of bioethanol in the transportation industry. Many countries have implemented renewable fuel standards and mandates that require a certain percentage of biofuels, including bioethanol, to be blended into transportation fuels. These policies create a stable and expanding market for bioethanol, driving its demand and offering opportunities for increased production, investment, and research and development.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131222570

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR for the bioethanol market in 2022

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in 2022, in this market. This is attributed to the rapidly expanding region's energy demand playing a crucial role. With rapid economic growth and population expansion, there is a rising need for sustainable energy sources. Bioethanol offers an attractive solution by providing a renewable and cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuels. As countries in the Asia Pacific region strive to meet their energy demands while addressing environmental concerns, bioethanol emerges as a promising option to reduce carbon emissions and promote a greener energy landscape.

Market Players:

The key players profiled in the Bioethanol Market report are POET LLC (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Green Plains (US) and Valero Energy (US), Pacific Ethanol (US) The Anderson Inc. (US), Flint Hills Resources (US), Tereos (France) and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bio-Lubricants Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bioethanol-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bioethanol.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioethanol-market-worth-114-7-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301852845.html