Construction Plastics Market worth $185.54 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Construction Plastics Market by Plastic Type (PVC, PE, PP, PS, PC, PU), Application (Pipes, Windows & Doors, Insulation Materials, Roofing, Flooring, Ducts, Walls), End-use Industry (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030, construction plastics market size is expected to reach USD 185.54 billion by 2030 from USD 127.00 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Several factors are driving the growth of the construction plastics market. One key factor is the demand from developing economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. This demand is fueled by the need for lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials in modern construction. Additionally, various industries, including residential, non-residential, and other end-use sectors, are increasingly adopting construction plastics. The market is expanding primarily due to the rising global demand for materials that are lighter, more durable, and more cost-effective than traditional options like wood, metal, and concrete. These plastics offer advantages in corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and longevity. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and a surge in residential and commercial construction, especially in emerging economies, are significantly increasing the consumption of plastic-based products such as pipes, insulation, roofing, and structural components.

Polyethylene (PE)-based plastic type is expected to be the third-fastest growing segment in terms of value in the construction plastics market during the forecasted period.

Polyethylene (PE) is expected to be the third-fastest-growing type of plastic in the construction plastics market, mainly due to its versatility, durability, and wide range of applications. As one of the most widely produced polymers globally, PE is extensively used in piping systems, geomembranes, vapor barriers, insulation, and protective sheeting for both residential and commercial construction. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is gaining popularity for its strength, flexibility, and corrosion resistance, making it well-suited for water supply, drainage, and gas distribution networks. Meanwhile, low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is commonly used in films and insulation materials because of its lightweight and moisture-resistant properties. The increasing focus on infrastructure development, urbanization, and smart city projects in emerging economies is driving demand for PE-based products, as they provide cost-effective and long-lasting solutions.

Pipes segment to register the third-fastest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Pipes are projected to be the third-fastest-growing segment in the construction plastics market due to their essential role in modern infrastructure and urban development. Plastic pipes, especially those made from PVC, HDPE, and PPR, are widely utilized in water supply, drainage, sewage, and gas distribution systems. They offer superior performance compared to traditional materials like steel or concrete. Their lightweight nature, corrosion resistance, and ease of installation significantly reduce project costs and timelines, making them crucial for large-scale residential, commercial, and municipal projects. The growing global focus on enhancing water management, sanitation infrastructure, and sustainable urban utilities is driving demand for plastic piping solutions.

Residential end-use industry segment to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The residential sector is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry in the construction plastics market, driven by rising global housing demand, urban population growth, and increasing investments in affordable and sustainable housing projects. Plastics such as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene are widely used in residential construction for critical applications, including water and sewage pipes, insulation, flooring, roofing, doors, and window profiles. Their lightweight, durable, and cost-efficient characteristics make them ideal for large-scale housing projects where speed and cost control are essential. In emerging economies across Asia Pacific, Africa, and South America, rapid urbanization and government-backed housing initiatives are fueling a surge in residential construction activity, directly boosting demand for plastic-based building materials

The Middle East & Africa is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Middle East & African region is expected to be the second-fastest-growing market for construction plastics, driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and rising investments in residential and commercial construction. Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are leading this growth with ambitious mega-projects such as NEOM City, The Line, and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which heavily rely on modern, lightweight, and durable materials like plastics for efficient and sustainable construction. Plastics are increasingly used in piping systems, insulation, roofing, and modular construction, aligning with the region's focus on energy efficiency and sustainable urban development. In Africa, expanding urban populations and government-backed affordable housing programs are creating significant demand for cost-effective and long-lasting construction materials, where plastics are playing a vital role.

Key Players

The Construction Plastics market major players such as BASF (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Dow (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), Borealis GmbH (Austria), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), INEOS (UK), Solvay (Belgium), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and TotalEnergies (France).

