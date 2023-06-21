

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced that its board has approved a new employment agreement with Barbara Rentler, Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer, which will now extend through March 31, 2027.



The new agreement provides for Rentler, 65, to continue as CEO through January 31, 2026. By that date, the Board expects to have selected her successor, and Rentler will become a Senior Advisor through the end of March 2027.



George Orban, Chairman said, 'Barbara Rentler is an outstanding executive and gifted merchant who has made significant contributions to our Company's growth and success since joining Ross in 1986.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken