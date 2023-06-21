DJ ReserveBlock to Release its 'RBX Reserve Accounts' Feature to Enhance First-Time In-Wallet Recovery

Chainwire ReserveBlock to Release its 'RBX Reserve Accounts' Feature to Enhance First-Time In-Wallet Recovery 21-Jun-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RBX ReserveBlock RBX Network Introduces On-Chain Escrow and In-Wallet Recovery Features, Offering Comprehensive Protection of funds and digital assets against thefts, hacks, and accidental transfers Miami, FL, June 21, 2023 - RBX Network has launched an on-chain security feature suite, known as "RBX Reserve Accounts," as part of its latest Spartan Wallet update. This innovative in-wallet native account provides users with on-chain Recovery and Callback features, taking self-sovereignty and self-custody to unprecedented heights. For the first time in blockchain history, upon activation by the user, RBX Reserve Accounts offer complete protection against theft, hacking, and accidental transfers of personal RBX funds and all digital assets. These assets are stored separately from RBX instant settlement addresses. These robust on-chain features fully safeguard and recover funds and digital assets stored in this on-chain "safe deposit box" vault within the user's RBX core-wallet. Users can now enjoy the security of a cold storage feature in a hot wallet, with the added ability to recover any compromised funds or digital assets within 24 hours of any potential event. This recovery is facilitated by entering their personally generated password and recovery code, allowing them to fully recover the assets to a new address known only to them. Moreover, this pioneering native feature facilitates on-chain escrow transactions between peers and activates protections against accidental transfers with a simple callback function. The escrow-send function paves the way for fully-automated Self-Executing NFTs (SENs), facilitating genuine on-chain peer-to-peer outcomes according to user-generated smart contract parameters. This will further advance tokenization within the unique RBX open-source and truly decentralized ecosystem. As both callback and recovery features are entirely on-chain, all peers maintain full awareness of their current state at all times. Users can anticipate further expansion of these native features within the Reserve Account Suite, with additions planned for the web-wallet as well as the RBX core-wallets. These features will also address current self-sovereignty and self-custody challenges for most users, providing native security and protection without reliance on third-party applications or devices. In addition, the RBX Spartan Wallet update has improved file upload speeds by enhancing the Beacon System and enabled peer-to-peer NFT sales without the need for an auction house. It also provides the ability to create verification signatures for proof of asset ownership. This release also includes several wallet quality-of-life improvements and new API methods for querying. Web wallets are expected to incorporate Reserve Accounts in the coming weeks. About ReserveBlock ReserveBlock RBX is an open-source peer-to-peer layer 1 blockchain, built in C#, that is fully autonomous, decentralized, and governed by validators through on-chain voting. RBX was developed with a specific purpose: to democratize mining without the complications and friction of Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS), instead utilizing a liquid Proof of Assurance (PoA) consensus while earning randomized block rewards in a carbon-neutral environment, such as a laptop machine, with voluntary participation. The network is gasless, with no lockups or holding periods, and does not consider a user's balance. The RBX network is a complete self-management ecosystem, providing users with on-chain tools and features to tokenize any digital or physical asset through native minting via self-executing NFT smart contracts (SENs). RBX SENs can be deployed natively with peer-to-peer transfer of the underlying media and files associated with any NFT, through a non-custodial core-wallet, without any third-party application. Contact: ReserveBlock Team dev@reserveblock.io =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 21, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)