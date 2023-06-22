Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - HoloMatic Technology proudly announces a joint outlook on the global development race in the area of assisted and autonomous driving technology, delivered during the 44th International Vienna Motor Symposium by Kai Ni, founder and CEO, alongside Truls Thorstensen, President and CEO of EFS Consulting.

From April 26th to 28th, this influential symposium brought together over 1,000 distinguished guests hailing from 25 different countries. Emphasizing the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive sector, this year's event showcased a wide range of pivotal themes, including electrification, carbon management, autonomous driving, and connectivity. The symposium not only upheld its long-standing tradition of focusing on powertrain-related subjects but also delved into global hotspots that are shaping the future of the industry.

The two sides jointly presented their views at the symposium: from a global perspective, the ADAS development is dramatically different for different countries and regions triggered by differences in culture, legislation, customer, etc. One of the challenges of ADAS development is finding a solution adaptable to different target markets.

EFS Consulting, as the co-founder of the "Xuanyuan Award", continues to cooperate with HoloMatic in terms of yearly vehicle assessment, to provide a trend reference for the automotive industry and consumers. The assessment result reflects in detail the level of development of smart cars in China.

The 10th Xuanyuan Award ADAS Assessment Team

Based on the 10-year legacy of the Xuanyuan Award Assessment, taking advantage of EFS's strategic expertise and HoloMatic's technological expertise, two companies have created the ADAS Experience Workshop to allow OEMs and relevant suppliers to experience the different regional market requirements.

EFS Consulting and HoloMatic are looking forward to their clients and future clients worldwide joining the ADAS experience workshop.

Learn more:

EFS Consulting: https://efs.consulting/en/

HoloMatic Technology: https://www.holomatic.com/

Company: HoloMatic Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Zhai Yuechong

Email: zhaiyuechong@holomatic.com

Website: www.holomatic.com

Telephone: +86-13718564372

Address: Lowa Building Block D, Lizhezhonger Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170669