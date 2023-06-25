Andritz: Hungrana, a leading sugar producer based in Hungary an subsidiary of Austrian based sugar, starch and fruit company Agrana" has recently invested in a tailor-made biomass boiler to support its operations. This investment is part of Hungrana's ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact while increasing its production capacities. Andritz TEP d.o.o, a provider of complete power plant solutions and one of the leading European boiler manufacturers, was chosen for the design, production, delivery, associated civil works and erection of the boiler and all related equipment. Hungrana already operates several boilers using different biomass fuels. The new wood chips boiler from Andritz will further increase Hungrana's steam production capacity from ...

