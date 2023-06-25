Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Sudama Wood Panel to supply a pressurized refining system for its new fiberboard production line in Uttarakhand, India. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter in 2024. The pressurized refining system from ANDRITZ will process 100% hardwood for producing high-quality medium density fiberboard (MDF).Andritz: weekly performance: -5.12% Austrian Post: The new Crypto stamp 5.0 from Austrian Post goes on sale. The motifs of the Crypto stamp 5.0 can interact with each other for the first time and thus create completely new NFT motifs. Patricia Liebermann, Head of Philately, Österreichische Post AG commented: "With the issuance of the Crypto stamp 5.0, we are holding at 999,999 pieces and are thus close ...

