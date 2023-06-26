Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Dow Jones News
26.06.2023 | 15:31
182 Leser
MetaBlaze Announces USD4M Crypto Presale Sellout, Gaming Partnerships, and AI MetaChip NFT Drop

MetaBlaze Announces USD4M Crypto Presale Sellout, Gaming Partnerships, and AI MetaChip NFT Drop 
26-Jun-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
MetaBlaze, a pioneering Web 3 Gaming, and AI Company, is building momentum as they approach its upcoming Q3 launch. 
Between strategic partnerships with household Crypto Gaming brands, a sold-out presale, and a never-before-seen 
AI-Integrated NFT collection, the MetaBlaze ecosystem is primed for its next evolution stage. 
MetaBlaze Reaches USD4M Presale HardCap Despite Crypto Winter 
While the Web 3 Gaming industry has languished throughout 2022 and 2023, MetaBlaze has charged forward, going from 
strength to strength. Its community presale announces a filled hard cap, raising an impressive USD 4 million, with over 
two thousand and two-hundred holders. 
This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support from MetaBlaze's enthusiastic community, who are buoyed and 
inspired by the vision, scope, and potential exhibited by the MetaBlaze team. The Company is now looking forward to the 
anticipated launch of its native mblz token on September 15th, which will be available on several centralized and 
decentralized crypto exchanges. 
MetaBlaze Kickstarts Expansion with Two Key Strategic Partnerships 
MetaBlaze is proud to announce partnerships with two of the most prominent Gaming Guilds in Web3. 
These partnerships represent a significant milestone in MetaBlaze's journey, as they bring together some of the most 
respected names in the gaming guilds space. 
MetaBlaze and Glip.gg have teamed up to positively impact the Web3 gaming space. Glip.gg is a renowned Gaming Guild 
with over ten million mobile app downloads. Leveraging their wealth of experience and vibrant player community, Glip.gg 
is poised to help MetaBlaze reach millions of players. Together, they plan to reshape Web3 gaming with MetaBlaze's 
innovative Craft-to-Earn and Solve-to-Earn experiences, interweaving with dynamic storytelling. 
MetaBlaze has also entered into a strategic partnership with IndiGG, an affiliate of the esteemed Yield Guild Games 
(YGG) DAO, backed by Polygon Studios. IndiGG operates as a regional subDAO, concentrating on augmenting play-to-earn 
prospects. Their primary objective is to engage the vast population of passionate global gamers. Through this 
collaboration, MetaBlaze and Indi.gg aim to bring about a transformative shift in Web3 gaming. 
MetaBlaze has established valuable partnerships to reach more players, elevate its game development, aiming to enhance 
gameplay for web3 gamers and deliver distinct MetaBlaze experiences that stand out in an increasingly competitive 
arena. 
MetaBlaze is sets a new precedent with innovative Craft-to-Earn & Solve-to-Earn mechanics, which incentivize players to 
showcase their creative crafting, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. These mechanics ensure that each 
player's experience is just as dynamic as it is unique. 
At its core, the MetaBlaze ecosystem promotes interoperability and sustainability. Its unique gamenomics are designed 
to breathe new life into these iconic and established Gaming Guilds and reimagine the expectations of the Web 3 Gaming 
space, further enhancing the MetaBlaze universe, and creating a more immersive and rewarding experience for players. 
Unveiling The Industry's First Ever AI-Powered NFTs 
 
 
Launching tomorrow, June 27th, MetaBlaze's AI MetaChip NFT brings disruptive new utility to the NFT industry. The AI 
MetaChip represents a significant advancement in the NFT space. It is a first-of-its-kind digital asset that enables 
players to metamorphose their coveted MetaBlaze NFTs into a responsive and adaptive AI-powered Galaxian Guide. 
The Galaxian Guide, an in-game companion, is designed to help players navigate the challenges and mysteries within the 
MetaBlaze Universe, experiencing and interacting with in-game content organically alongside gamers as events unfold. 
The Galaxian Guide provides MetaBlaze players with dynamic intelligence and guidance, unlocking their creativity, 
enhancing gameplay, and increasing their chances of success. 
Fully compatible with existing MetaBlaze NFTs, The AI MetaChip integrates seamlessly with MetaBlaze NFTs and gives 
players a competitive edge when navigating through mysteries and enigmas within the Universe. 
The Galaxian Guide reimagines the possibilities of NFT technology, incorporating AI in an unprecedented manner within 
the Web 3 gaming industry and enhancing gaming experiences for players. 
With a limited collection of only 1,000 NFTs and a full allowlist, the AI MetaChip NFT drop has generated significant 
interest. This ultra-limited collection presents a unique opportunity for players and collectors to seize this historic 
moment in Web 3 Gaming. Minting goes live tomorrow, June 27th. 
An exclusive offering also includes an NFT Bundle, consisting of 1 AI MetaChip and 3 MetaGoblins NFTs. 
Mint AI MetaChip NFT 
About MetaBlaze 
MetaBlaze combines AI and blockchain technology to craft immersive Web3 experiences through gaming, captivating 
storytelling, and purpose-driven digital assets. 
For more updates and news about our MetaBlaze: 
Official Website | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 
 
Contact 
CEO 
Michelle 
MetaBlaze 
Info@MetaBlazeToken.com 
 
