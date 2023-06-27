NowVertical Group Inc: NowVertical Announces New Partnership Program with Microsoft and Azure OpenAI for Secured, Enterprise AI Deployments

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (the "Company"), the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new program in partnership with Microsoft to provide early integration to Azure OpenAI's capabilities through NOW's SMART HUB. Integrating NOW's secure language-based, compute platform immediately enables businesses to extract valuable insights and derive meaning from unstructured textual data across highly customized use cases securely without needing external data transfers.



AI integration via SMART HUB integrates Azure OpenAI's models into NOW's existing data and compute environment. This exciting new pilot builds on NOW's well-established relationship with Microsoft and will allow customers to take advantage of the powerful GPT-4 model formulated by OpenAI.

"We're delighted to announce this opportunity to our customers," says NOW CEO Sasha Grujicic. "Access to Azure OpenAI's powerful large-language model through our SMART HUB platform will allow our customers to gain a comprehensive understanding of their data while adding the capabilities of one of the most formidable generative AI models built. Not only is it a game changer in many respects, but it also meets a very high bar set by our customers to provide industry-tailored solutions securely on a customer data-ready platform."

Azure OpenAI is not publicly available and is granted to enterprise partners, like NOW, and its customers at Microsoft's discretion. This gives NOW an early mover opportunity to offer customers one of the most advanced generative AI models as part of its SMART HUB solution. This program will be offered to a limited number of NOW customers and will be served on a priority basis.

"We are proud to work with Microsoft on this project to leverage new AI capabilities. We believe this is a great way to ensure that our customers can realize their goals and objectives faster, more efficiently, and most importantly, in a secure way," continued Mr. Grujicic.

About Azure OpenAI

Azure OpenAI Service provides REST API access to OpenAI's powerful language models, including the GPT-3, Codex, and Embeddings model series. In addition, the new GPT-4 and ChatGPT (get-35-turbo) model series have now reached general availability. Azure OpenAI is secure and client data ready, so customers can confidently utilize the GPT4 model on their business data without data being transferred externally.

About NOW's SMART HUB

SMART HUB is NowVertical's powerful, language-based tool that enables businesses to extract valuable insights and derive meaning from unstructured textual data. By employing various natural language processing (NLP) techniques, such as sentiment analysis, topic modeling, and named entity recognition, SMART Hub can analyze large volumes of text data and is powered by Microsoft Azure cognitive services.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Related links:

https://www.nowvertical.com

For further information, please contact:

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797