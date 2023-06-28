Calibre Mining meldete großartige Bohrergebnisse. Das Unternehmen führte 2023 ein Bohrprogramm für die Pan-Mine zur Entdeckung, Abgrenzung und Erweiterung der Ressourcen durch. Labrador Uranium schloss den Erwerb des Angilak-Grundstücks im kanadischen Nunavut-Territorium von ValOre Metals erfolgreich ab, und Millennial Potash informierte über den geplanten Bau einer Hafenanlage zur Versorgung der Bergbau-, Forst-, Landwirtschafts-, Öl- und Gas- sowie Fischereiindustrie. Unternehmen im Überblick: Millennial Potash Corp. - https://millennialpotash.com/ ISIN: CA60041F1018 , WKN: A3DXEK , FRA: X0D.F , TSXV: MLP.V Weitere Videos von Millennial Potash Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/millennial-potash-corp/ Labrador Uranium Inc. - https://labradoruranium.com/ ISIN: CA50545P3097 , WKN: A3DE7M , FRA: EI1.F Weitere Videos von Labrador Uranium Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/labrador-uranium-inc/ Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO Weitere Videos von Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Düngemittel Gold Potash Uran Uranium Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV