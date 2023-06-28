A. Larry Ross Communications: Pray.com Releases PRAY Studio: The Artificial Intelligence Platform for Digital Ministry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Pray.com, the world's leading app for daily prayer and faith-based content, today announced the launch of PRAY Studio, a suite of full-service digital ministry assistants that saves ministries time and money. PRAY Studio will help ministries develop, enhance and gain insight regarding their efforts with state-of-the-art technology, offloading the most time-consuming, costly tasks of digital ministry so that ministries can focus on their mission.



"PRAY Studio is a game-changer for ministries," said Steve Gatena, CEO and founder of Pray.com. "It's the most comprehensive and easy-to-use digital ministry solution on the market. With PRAY Studio, ministries can reach new audiences with the Gospel, grow their ministries, and be better stewards of their God-given resources."

Pray.com CTO and founder Ryan Beck adds, "PRAY Studio is a powerful tool that increases ministry efficiency and reach, empowering leaders to do more with less. We are grateful for the opportunity to harness these state-of-the-art technologies to help ministries and the Church leapfrog into the current tech trends that are transforming industries, so ministries can focus on what they do best: sharing the love of Christ with people around the world."

PRAY Studio's suite of assistants helps ministries with a variety of tasks, including:

PRAY Media Assistant edits, manages, and organizes content, as well as automatically creates descriptions, tags, Scripture references, citations, and transcriptions, plus syndicates onto major podcast platforms.

PRAY Translation Assistant uses speech-to-speech technology to automatically translate sermons and other content, whether video, audio or text, into multiple languages.

PRAY Broadcast Assistant helps find new audiences on Pray.com's exclusive Faith & Family network through channels like Pray Radio, PrayTV, and Podcast platform.

PRAY Marketing Assistant uses our Quantity & Quality framework to automatically generate viral video and audio clips from sermons with accompanying descriptions, and create tags for all social media channels.

PRAY Evangelism Assistant gets messages in front of highly engaged Christian or faith-curious audiences at a global, national, and local level with Ministry Matching technology.

PRAY Sermon Assistant helps add cross-references, citations, outlines, study guides, and more, using the latest in machine learning to engage with Christian theologians, thinkers and preachers of the past to refine messages.

PRAY Insights Assistant utilizes our world-class Data Lakehouse architecture, providing one central location to see all efforts across all major media platforms, with the ability to ask questions and gain insights.

Pray.com founder Matthew Potter speaks to how clients have already benefited from the new digital ministry assistants. "PRAY Studio has empowered ministries with world-class tools that have multiplied 10-fold their downloads, followers, and engagement. We have pastors like Jack Graham, Tony Evans, Andrew Farley, and Ed Young leveraging the power of PRAY Studio to drive over 50 million podcast downloads," Potter said.

PRAY Studio is available. To learn more or sign up, visit pray.com/ministries.

About Pray.com

Pray.com helps people make prayer a priority in their life. Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith, cultivate community and leave a legacy of helping others, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. Reaching more than 15 million people world-wide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See https://alarryross.com/pray-com for more information.

