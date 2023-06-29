Lowercarbon Capital to purchase carbon removal from the Watershed Marketplace following their investment in Watershed's $70M Series B funding round

Watershed, the enterprise climate platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Lowercarbon Capital, a leading investor in groundbreaking climate technologies. Lowercarbon Capital participated in Watershed's Series B funding round in 2022. Today they are becoming a Watershed customer with a purchase of 1000 tonnes of high-quality verified carbon dioxide removal (CDR) from the Watershed Marketplace.

Lowercarbon Capital funds research and invests in technologies that reduce CO2 in the atmosphere. Their purchase from the Watershed Marketplace engages a diverse range of leading CDR suppliers, including many via Watershed's partnership with Frontier:

Arca, carbon-sucking mine waste

Charm, pumping oil back underground

Heirloom, direct air capture with minerals

Living Carbon, carbon-guzzling supertrees

Loam, fungus for soil carbon removal

Noya, carbon-based direct air capture

Pachama, AI-verified reforestation

Running Tide, ocean carbon removal

UNDO, rocks that boost crops and trap carbon

The suppliers are also part of Lowercarbon Capital's pioneering portfolio and reflect their overall philosophy of investing in high-potential, high-impact technologies that will lead the climate economy.

"The world needs climate technology leaders with ambition that matches the scale of this challenge. The team at Lowercarbon Capital embodies that ethos; they share our vision of a thriving decarbonized economy that runs on revolutionary climate solutions," said Taylor Francis, co-founder of Watershed. "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Lowercarbon Capital to accelerate the growth of carbon removal solutions, bringing this critical technology to companies across sectors and around the world."

"For every corporate net zero press release, there is an exec having night sweats about how to strip fossil fuels out of their operations and supply chain. Watershed is here to help that person sleep easy," said Chris Sacca, Managing Partner at Lowercarbon Capital

Lowercarbon Capital joins Watershed's roster of investors, including Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins, and advisors, including Mark Carney, Christiana Figueres, and Al Gore.

