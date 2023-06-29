Regulatory News:

NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) announces that its Capital Markets Day 2023 will be held on July 26 in Milan.

During the course of the event, which will be livestreamed, the Group CEO, Carlalberto Guglielminotti, along with the CEOs of NHOA Energy and Atlante, will present to the financial community and the media a comprehensive analysis of the evolution on the energy transition markets and an update on NHOA Group results, technology, competitive global positioning and vision towards 2030.

As a consequence, the publication of H1 2023 Results and Q2 2023 Trading and Operational Update will be anticipated to July 25, 2023.

More details on NHOA Group's Capital Markets Day 2023 will be soon available on the company website under the investor section nhoa.energy/investors.

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

