IFT Ignite Wins a 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award from TMC

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business process outsourcing company for lenders, announced that its innovative IFT Ignite platform has been named recipient of a 2023 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award. Winners of the Contact Center Technology Awards were selected by CUSTOMER's editorial team "… on the basis of their product or service's ability to help enterprise and outsourced contact centers deliver world class customer experiences." CUSTOMER magazine is published by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), a global, integrated media company covering the telecommunications and contact center markets.

IFT provides value-added BPO services to lenders. The company maintains a deep expertise in the lending industry, allowing them to provide a range of specialized services that include customer service, collections, and revenue-generating functions like inside sales and cross-marketing. The company launched its IFT Ignite platform earlier this year in 2023, which combines industry-leading tools with AI-driven features to empower its agents to deliver superior experiences and outcomes to lenders.

"We're delighted that IFT Ignite is being recognized as a leading contact center platform that allows our organization to optimize efficiency and deliver valuable services to our clients," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "As a provider of a sophisticated array of BPO services, we are focused on delivering a more intelligent and comprehensive outsourcing model that is beneficial to the market."

IFT has introduced "smartsourcing," a comprehensive business process outsourcing model that relies on highly trained outsourced personnel to provide services beyond typical BPO offerings to augment in-house teams and conduct revenue generating campaigns. These can include front-of-house projects such as marketing campaigns, inside sales, prequalification of buyers, and other programs. These offerings can be provided in addition to the more traditional BPO "back-of-shop" services such as collections, call center, customers service, and prospect management.

"IFT has shown a serious commitment to elevating customer engagement to the benefit of its clients across North America," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's chief executive officer. "We're honored to shine a spotlight on this company for its technical achievements and its success in driving customer experience to a new standard of excellence."

