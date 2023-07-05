DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 05-Jul-2023 / 13:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 5, 2023 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023: - 22,917 shares - EUR 4,751,581.19 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for EUR 72,788,724.35 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for EUR 70,620,474.51 As a reminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account: - 11,901 shares - EUR 6,895,585.95 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for EUR 56,282,984.47 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for EUR 59,810,740.92 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius.com Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,887 253,847 72,788,724.35 5,674 242,831 70,620,474.51 02/01/2023 33 1,657 492,758.66 29 699 215,082.30 03/01/2023 40 1,700 504,033.00 31 1,500 446,505.00 04/01/2023 23 1,400 418,894.00 32 1,700 509,847.00 05/01/2023 32 1,800 542,988.00 29 1,300 393,796.00 06/01/2023 86 3,300 958,089.00 10 310 91,589.50 09/01/2023 13 700 202,601.00 22 1,200 349,500.00 10/01/2023 34 1,700 495,856.00 27 1,800 528,408.00 11/01/2023 19 749 222,752.60 87 3,201 974,256.36 12/01/2023 29 1,600 502,608.00 68 2,900 915,501.00 13/01/2023 21 1,200 380,304.00 40 1,500 477,600.00 16/01/2023 5 1,000 323,100.00 63 2,300 746,902.00 17/01/2023 77 2,411 767,710.62 30 1,224 391,300.56 18/01/2023 35 1,629 523,153.35 44 1,876 605,591.56 19/01/2023 76 2,400 755,208.00 16 700 221,508.00 20/01/2023 40 1,550 482,251.50 31 1,600 499,408.00 23/01/2023 30 1,267 395,798.13 37 1,500 471,015.00 24/01/2023 58 2,403 749,736.00 17 800 253,104.00 25/01/2023 39 1,600 487,696.00 22 1,400 427,798.00 26/01/2023 12 500 159,500.00 85 4,900 1,577,065.00 27/01/2023 47 2,307 744,907.23 50 2,100 680,757.00 30/01/2023 39 1,700 551,905.00 66 2,120 690,780.80 31/01/2023 53 3,093 992,048.82 32 1,600 514,800.00 01/02/2023 37 1,500 481,200.00 62 2,900 936,787.00 02/02/2023 - - - 70 3,100 1,047,180.00 03/02/2023 64 2,800 957,012.00 67 2,700 928,314.00 06/02/2023 49 2,400 838,176.00 43 2,200 771,100.00 07/02/2023 51 2,200 765,380.00 29 1,300 454,038.00 08/02/2023 42 2,100 737,310.00 47 1,500 532,305.00 09/02/2023 27 1,300 446,498.00 34 1,300 447,811.00 10/02/2023 40 1,800 611,604.00 37 1,600 546,048.00 13/02/2023 15 800 274,104.00 25 1,200 413,376.00 14/02/2023 66 3,000 1,039,230.00 49 2,100 734,328.00 15/02/2023 53 2,300 781,609.00 35 1,600 545,408.00 16/02/2023 58 2,300 774,502.00 27 1,200 407,868.00 17/02/2023 57 2,000 658,360.00 30 1,400 462,406.00 20/02/2023 29 1,202 396,912.42 30 1,700 563,856.00 21/02/2023 68 2,218 729,211.86 47 2,200 727,562.00 22/02/2023 67 2,980 975,085.80 26 1,300 428,948.00 23/02/2023 16 1,000 329,600.00 72 3,000 991,650.00 24/02/2023 69 3,400 1,113,636.00 39 2,200 724,746.00 27/02/2023 38 1,900 614,365.00 40 1,600 519,696.00 28/02/2023 112 3,200 1,009,216.00 15 711 225,834.93 01/03/2023 85 3,000 921,690.00 54 2,200 678,810.00 02/03/2023 65 2,200 673,596.00 76 3,200 984,320.00 03/03/2023 33 1,619 505,111.81 48 2,005 627,364.50 06/03/2023 46 1,845 574,348.50 58 2,495 778,814.25 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,887 253,847 72,788,724.35 5,674 242,831 70,620,474.51 07/03/2023 62 2,400 753,696.00 59 2,702 854,021.14 08/03/2023 65 2,006 618,008.48 13 700 216,748.00 09/03/2023 42 1,600 487,344.00 77 2,600 797,810.00 10/03/2023 70 2,700 828,927.00 68 2,400 739,512.00 13/03/2023 113 4,001 1,212,182.97 87 4,300 1,308,146.00 14/03/2023 69 2,500 767,900.00 80 3,000 926,940.00 15/03/2023 63 3,000 902,490.00 1 1 308.50 16/03/2023 51 2,780 824,965.00 89 3,900 1,164,462.00 17/03/2023 59 2,900 881,252.00 63 2,800 854,700.00 20/03/2023 70 3,420 1,029,180.60 72 3,700 1,115,439.00 21/03/2023 49 1,800 546,300.00 88 3,513 1,071,254.22 22/03/2023 39 2,100 640,752.00 44 1,887 577,327.65 23/03/2023 58 2,900 874,756.00 45 2,124 642,212.64 24/03/2023 55 2,000 602,000.00 73 3,076 930,674.56 27/03/2023 33 1,500 458,445.00 114 3,199 981,101.31 28/03/2023 59 2,715 827,260.50 48 1,900 581,001.00 29/03/2023 47 1,737 522,715.41 60 2,700 815,454.00 30/03/2023 9 500 151,250.00 66 2,800 855,316.00 31/03/2023 161 6,000 1,751,520.00 - - - 03/04/2023 70 2,900 803,503.00 21 815 228,860.15 04/04/2023 79 2,800 762,300.00 60 2,320 633,824.00 05/04/2023 39 1,500 413,145.00 89 3,865 1,077,716.60 06/04/2023 77 2,600 744,588.00 76 2,767 794,461.04 11/04/2023 65 2,500 710,350.00 40 1,342 383,208.10 12/04/2023 69 2,567 714,190.74 88 4,089 1,148,477.43 13/04/2023 63 2,533 722,487.59 48 2,507 718,556.34 14/04/2023 27 1,500 434,055.00 44 1,946 566,538.98 17/04/2023 59 2,300 663,090.00 38 1,700 494,547.00 18/04/2023 69 2,600 738,738.00 71 2,300 655,845.00 19/04/2023 78 2,814 787,863.72 40 1,600 448,752.00 20/04/2023 70 4,386 1,140,710.88 17 633 165,099.06 21/04/2023 84 4,627 1,123,713.22 79 4,100 1,007,001.00 24/04/2023 34 1,500 386,595.00 67 3,067 793,892.95 25/04/2023 122 4,500 1,141,020.00 37 1,000 260,350.00 26/04/2023 80 3,400 809,982.00 54 2,600 622,206.00 27/04/2023 61 2,300 554,990.00 59 2,500 605,500.00 28/04/2023 45 2,178 527,163.12 54 2,145 520,806.00 02/05/2023 45 2,822 682,303.16 53 2,333 567,315.61 03/05/2023 20 1,105 269,752.60 63 2,322 570,677.94 04/05/2023 48 2,349 583,703.01 69 2,900 725,638.00 05/05/2023 21 1,145 290,784.20 44 1,400 356,748.00 08/05/2023 25 1,300 330,655.00 19 1,100 280,852.00 09/05/2023 62 2,506 625,898.56 20 900 226,800.00 10/05/2023 33 1,502 369,191.60 24 1,500 371,445.00 11/05/2023 51 2,000 491,100.00 35 1,401 346,593.39 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,887 253,847 72,788,724.35 5,674 242,831 70,620,474.51 12/05/2023 34 1,400 342,748.00 48 1,699 417,529.25 15/05/2023 23 1,111 273,850.39 22 1,100 272,250.00 16/05/2023 64 2,353 572,579.02 41 1,882 459,226.82 17/05/2023 36 1,481 355,217.85 20 1,004 241,441.92 18/05/2023 5 300 72,621.00 30 1,196 291,010.72 19/05/2023 15 800 194,952.00 41 1,518 372,972.60 22/05/2023 41 1,800 434,952.00 33 1,800 437,904.00 23/05/2023 28 1,400 344,050.00 34 1,600 394,704.00 24/05/2023 47 2,100 512,673.00 53 2,012 492,255.92 25/05/2023 32 1,500 367,185.00 36 1,288 316,603.28 26/05/2023 23 1,400 338,716.00 36 1,700 413,899.00 29/05/2023 11 800 198,000.00 19 900 223,398.00 30/05/2023 34 1,600 397,856.00 54 1,900 473,898.00 31/05/2023 35 1,800 441,360.00 30 1,300 320,203.00 01/06/2023 - - - 38 1,400 350,406.00 02/06/2023 - - - 93 3,487 903,935.01 05/06/2023 33 1,107 291,384.54 34 1,230 324,806.10 06/06/2023 7 508 135,702.04 96 4,170 1,125,649.80 07/06/2023 68 3,192 860,595.12 69 2,866 775,367.64 08/06/2023 62 2,605 687,667.90 42 1,800 476,298.00 09/06/2023 44 1,995 529,173.75 40 1,800 479,286.00 12/06/2023 14 400 107,500.00 46 2,400 647,568.00 13/06/2023 30 1,580 431,703.40 36 1,926 530,092.98 14/06/2023 39 1,100 300,597.00 33 1,358 372,024.10 15/06/2023 49 2,000 542,760.00 52 2,300 627,141.00 16/06/2023 44 1,800 502,254.00 75 3,300 925,485.00 19/06/2023 70 3,500 827,015.00 - - - 20/06/2023 61 2,400 564,048.00 - - - 21/06/2023 53 2,400 561,264.00 - - - 22/06/2023 46 2,100 482,832.00 42 2,100 489,846.00 23/06/2023 47 2,452 580,241.28 22 1,000 238,050.00 26/06/2023 12 1,000 228,730.00 1 100 23,400.00 27/06/2023 77 4,100 892,160.00 - - - 28/06/2023 3 140 29,660.40 19 1,000 219,250.00 29/06/2023 - - - 19 700 156,947.00 30/06/2023 2 100 22,200.00 36 1,600 362,800.00

Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM

1673439 05-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

