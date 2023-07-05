Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
05.07.23
15:11 Uhr
230,60 Euro
+0,10
+0,04 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
229,90230,9020:51
229,90230,8020:52
Dow Jones News
05.07.2023 | 14:28
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
05-Jul-2023 / 13:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Aubagne, July 5, 2023 
 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023: 
 
 - 22,917 shares 
 - EUR 4,751,581.19 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for EUR 72,788,724.35 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for EUR 70,620,474.51 
 
As a reminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity 
account: 
 - 11,901 shares 
 - EUR 6,895,585.95 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for EUR 56,282,984.47 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for EUR 59,810,740.92 
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
 - 0 shares 
 - EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications 
safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The 
company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America 
and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion 
euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. 
 
Contact 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius.com 
 
 
 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,887       253,847    72,788,724.35   5,674       242,831    70,620,474.51 
02/01/2023  33         1,657     492,758.66     29         699      215,082.30 
03/01/2023  40         1,700     504,033.00     31         1,500     446,505.00 
04/01/2023  23         1,400     418,894.00     32         1,700     509,847.00 
05/01/2023  32         1,800     542,988.00     29         1,300     393,796.00 
06/01/2023  86         3,300     958,089.00     10         310      91,589.50 
09/01/2023  13          700     202,601.00     22         1,200     349,500.00 
10/01/2023  34         1,700     495,856.00     27         1,800     528,408.00 
11/01/2023  19         749      222,752.60     87         3,201     974,256.36 
12/01/2023  29         1,600     502,608.00     68         2,900     915,501.00 
13/01/2023  21         1,200     380,304.00     40         1,500     477,600.00 
16/01/2023  5         1,000     323,100.00     63         2,300     746,902.00 
17/01/2023  77         2,411     767,710.62     30         1,224     391,300.56 
18/01/2023  35         1,629     523,153.35     44         1,876     605,591.56 
19/01/2023  76         2,400     755,208.00     16         700      221,508.00 
20/01/2023  40         1,550     482,251.50     31         1,600     499,408.00 
23/01/2023  30         1,267     395,798.13     37         1,500     471,015.00 
24/01/2023  58         2,403     749,736.00     17         800      253,104.00 
25/01/2023  39         1,600     487,696.00     22         1,400     427,798.00 
26/01/2023  12         500      159,500.00     85         4,900     1,577,065.00 
27/01/2023  47         2,307     744,907.23     50         2,100     680,757.00 
30/01/2023  39         1,700     551,905.00     66         2,120     690,780.80 
31/01/2023  53         3,093     992,048.82     32         1,600     514,800.00 
01/02/2023  37         1,500     481,200.00     62         2,900     936,787.00 
02/02/2023  -         -       -         70         3,100     1,047,180.00 
03/02/2023  64         2,800     957,012.00     67         2,700     928,314.00 
06/02/2023  49         2,400     838,176.00     43         2,200     771,100.00 
07/02/2023  51         2,200     765,380.00     29         1,300     454,038.00 
08/02/2023  42         2,100     737,310.00     47         1,500     532,305.00 
09/02/2023  27         1,300     446,498.00     34         1,300     447,811.00 
10/02/2023  40         1,800     611,604.00     37         1,600     546,048.00 
13/02/2023  15         800      274,104.00     25         1,200     413,376.00 
14/02/2023  66         3,000     1,039,230.00    49         2,100     734,328.00 
15/02/2023  53         2,300     781,609.00     35         1,600     545,408.00 
16/02/2023  58         2,300     774,502.00     27         1,200     407,868.00 
17/02/2023  57         2,000     658,360.00     30         1,400     462,406.00 
20/02/2023  29         1,202     396,912.42     30         1,700     563,856.00 
21/02/2023  68         2,218     729,211.86     47         2,200     727,562.00 
22/02/2023  67         2,980     975,085.80     26         1,300     428,948.00 
23/02/2023  16         1,000     329,600.00     72         3,000     991,650.00 
24/02/2023  69         3,400     1,113,636.00    39         2,200     724,746.00 
27/02/2023  38         1,900     614,365.00     40         1,600     519,696.00 
28/02/2023  112        3,200     1,009,216.00    15         711      225,834.93 
01/03/2023  85         3,000     921,690.00     54         2,200     678,810.00 
02/03/2023  65         2,200     673,596.00     76         3,200     984,320.00 
03/03/2023  33         1,619     505,111.81     48         2,005     627,364.50 
06/03/2023  46         1,845     574,348.50     58         2,495     778,814.25 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,887       253,847    72,788,724.35   5,674       242,831    70,620,474.51 
07/03/2023  62         2,400     753,696.00     59         2,702     854,021.14 
08/03/2023  65         2,006     618,008.48     13         700      216,748.00 
09/03/2023  42         1,600     487,344.00     77         2,600     797,810.00 
10/03/2023  70         2,700     828,927.00     68         2,400     739,512.00 
13/03/2023  113        4,001     1,212,182.97    87         4,300     1,308,146.00 
14/03/2023  69         2,500     767,900.00     80         3,000     926,940.00 
15/03/2023  63         3,000     902,490.00     1         1       308.50 
16/03/2023  51         2,780     824,965.00     89         3,900     1,164,462.00 
17/03/2023  59         2,900     881,252.00     63         2,800     854,700.00 
20/03/2023  70         3,420     1,029,180.60    72         3,700     1,115,439.00 
21/03/2023  49         1,800     546,300.00     88         3,513     1,071,254.22 
22/03/2023  39         2,100     640,752.00     44         1,887     577,327.65 
23/03/2023  58         2,900     874,756.00     45         2,124     642,212.64 
24/03/2023  55         2,000     602,000.00     73         3,076     930,674.56 
27/03/2023  33         1,500     458,445.00     114        3,199     981,101.31 
28/03/2023  59         2,715     827,260.50     48         1,900     581,001.00 
29/03/2023  47         1,737     522,715.41     60         2,700     815,454.00 
30/03/2023  9         500      151,250.00     66         2,800     855,316.00 
31/03/2023  161        6,000     1,751,520.00    -         -       - 
03/04/2023  70         2,900     803,503.00     21         815      228,860.15 
04/04/2023  79         2,800     762,300.00     60         2,320     633,824.00 
05/04/2023  39         1,500     413,145.00     89         3,865     1,077,716.60 
06/04/2023  77         2,600     744,588.00     76         2,767     794,461.04 
11/04/2023  65         2,500     710,350.00     40         1,342     383,208.10 
12/04/2023  69         2,567     714,190.74     88         4,089     1,148,477.43 
13/04/2023  63         2,533     722,487.59     48         2,507     718,556.34 
14/04/2023  27         1,500     434,055.00     44         1,946     566,538.98 
17/04/2023  59         2,300     663,090.00     38         1,700     494,547.00 
18/04/2023  69         2,600     738,738.00     71         2,300     655,845.00 
19/04/2023  78         2,814     787,863.72     40         1,600     448,752.00 
20/04/2023  70         4,386     1,140,710.88    17         633      165,099.06 
21/04/2023  84         4,627     1,123,713.22    79         4,100     1,007,001.00 
24/04/2023  34         1,500     386,595.00     67         3,067     793,892.95 
25/04/2023  122        4,500     1,141,020.00    37         1,000     260,350.00 
26/04/2023  80         3,400     809,982.00     54         2,600     622,206.00 
27/04/2023  61         2,300     554,990.00     59         2,500     605,500.00 
28/04/2023  45         2,178     527,163.12     54         2,145     520,806.00 
02/05/2023  45         2,822     682,303.16     53         2,333     567,315.61 
03/05/2023  20         1,105     269,752.60     63         2,322     570,677.94 
04/05/2023  48         2,349     583,703.01     69         2,900     725,638.00 
05/05/2023  21         1,145     290,784.20     44         1,400     356,748.00 
08/05/2023  25         1,300     330,655.00     19         1,100     280,852.00 
09/05/2023  62         2,506     625,898.56     20         900      226,800.00 
10/05/2023  33         1,502     369,191.60     24         1,500     371,445.00 
11/05/2023  51         2,000     491,100.00     35         1,401     346,593.39 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,887       253,847    72,788,724.35   5,674       242,831    70,620,474.51 
12/05/2023  34         1,400     342,748.00     48         1,699     417,529.25 
15/05/2023  23         1,111     273,850.39     22         1,100     272,250.00 
16/05/2023  64         2,353     572,579.02     41         1,882     459,226.82 
17/05/2023  36         1,481     355,217.85     20         1,004     241,441.92 
18/05/2023  5         300      72,621.00     30         1,196     291,010.72 
19/05/2023  15         800      194,952.00     41         1,518     372,972.60 
22/05/2023  41         1,800     434,952.00     33         1,800     437,904.00 
23/05/2023  28         1,400     344,050.00     34         1,600     394,704.00 
24/05/2023  47         2,100     512,673.00     53         2,012     492,255.92 
25/05/2023  32         1,500     367,185.00     36         1,288     316,603.28 
26/05/2023  23         1,400     338,716.00     36         1,700     413,899.00 
29/05/2023  11         800      198,000.00     19         900      223,398.00 
30/05/2023  34         1,600     397,856.00     54         1,900     473,898.00 
31/05/2023  35         1,800     441,360.00     30         1,300     320,203.00 
01/06/2023  -         -       -         38         1,400     350,406.00 
02/06/2023  -         -       -         93         3,487     903,935.01 
05/06/2023  33         1,107     291,384.54     34         1,230     324,806.10 
06/06/2023  7         508      135,702.04     96         4,170     1,125,649.80 
07/06/2023  68         3,192     860,595.12     69         2,866     775,367.64 
08/06/2023  62         2,605     687,667.90     42         1,800     476,298.00 
09/06/2023  44         1,995     529,173.75     40         1,800     479,286.00 
12/06/2023  14         400      107,500.00     46         2,400     647,568.00 
13/06/2023  30         1,580     431,703.40     36         1,926     530,092.98 
14/06/2023  39         1,100     300,597.00     33         1,358     372,024.10 
15/06/2023  49         2,000     542,760.00     52         2,300     627,141.00 
16/06/2023  44         1,800     502,254.00     75         3,300     925,485.00 
19/06/2023  70         3,500     827,015.00     -         -       - 
20/06/2023  61         2,400     564,048.00     -         -       - 
21/06/2023  53         2,400     561,264.00     -         -       - 
22/06/2023  46         2,100     482,832.00     42         2,100     489,846.00 
23/06/2023  47         2,452     580,241.28     22         1,000     238,050.00 
26/06/2023  12         1,000     228,730.00     1         100      23,400.00 
27/06/2023  77         4,100     892,160.00     -         -       - 
28/06/2023  3         140      29,660.40     19         1,000     219,250.00 
29/06/2023  -         -       -         19         700      156,947.00 
30/06/2023  2         100      22,200.00     36         1,600     362,800.00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1673439 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1673439 05-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.