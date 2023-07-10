DJ Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Industry M&A remains a key driver

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Industry M&A remains a key driver 10-Jul-2023 / 10:40 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Industry M&A remains a key driver IBT was established in 1994 to provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate in global biotechnology and life science companies, from venture-stage early drug discovery via venture capital funds (SV Health Investors) through to global, multinational biotechnology companies. The trust's main aim is to generate capital growth, while minimising risk, through a diversified portfolio and an experienced investment team. Over the past five years, IBT's NAV per share has increased 37%, while the share price has risen 36% in the same period - differentiated returns are generally due to changes in the share price discount. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/industry-ma-remains-a-key-driver/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Martin Hall London mh@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

1676289 10-Jul-2023

