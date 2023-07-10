Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.07.2023 | 12:13
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Industry M&A remains a key driver

DJ Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Industry M&A remains a key driver 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): Industry M&A remains a key driver 
10-Jul-2023 / 10:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on International Biotechnology Trust (IBT): 
Industry M&A remains a key driver 
 
IBT was established in 1994 to provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate in global 
biotechnology and life science companies, from venture-stage early drug discovery via venture capital funds (SV Health 
Investors) through to global, multinational biotechnology companies. The trust's main aim is to generate capital 
growth, while minimising risk, through a diversified portfolio and an experienced investment team. Over the past five 
years, IBT's NAV per share has increased 37%, while the share price has risen 36% in the same period - differentiated 
returns are generally due to changes in the share price discount. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/industry-ma-remains-a-key-driver/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                        mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1676289 10-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.