DJ Hardman & Co Research ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Investor Day - defensive growth in practice

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Investor Day - defensive growth in practice 10-Jul-2023 / 14:40 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Investor Day: defensive growth in practice ICGT hosted an Investor Day on 13 June 2023. The key takeaways were i) a clear, defensive-growth investment strategy, targeting superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term, ii) a differentiated portfolio with exposure to profitable, cash-generative businesses with downside resilience, iii) the benefits of having a dedicated investment team focused exclusively on the trust, but leveraging Intermediate Capital (ICG) as the manager, and iv) a disciplined approach to capital allocation with shareholder distributions through dividends and buybacks. The 1Q trading update noted a small fall in NAV (forex-driven), with the underlying portfolio value growing 10.2% over the past 12 months in constant currency. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/investor-day-defensive-growth-in-practice/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

