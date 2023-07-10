Anzeige
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Hardman & Co Research ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Investor Day - defensive growth in practice

Hardman & Co Research 
10-Jul-2023 / 14:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): 
Investor Day: defensive growth in practice 
 
ICGT hosted an Investor Day on 13 June 2023. The key takeaways were i) a clear, defensive-growth investment strategy, 
targeting superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term, ii) a differentiated portfolio with exposure to 
profitable, cash-generative businesses with downside resilience, iii) the benefits of having a dedicated investment 
team focused exclusively on the trust, but leveraging Intermediate Capital (ICG) as the manager, and iv) a disciplined 
approach to capital allocation with shareholder distributions through dividends and buybacks. The 1Q trading update 
noted a small fall in NAV (forex-driven), with the underlying portfolio value growing 10.2% over the past 12 months in 
constant currency. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/investor-day-defensive-growth-in-practice/ 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1676555 10-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
