Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2023 | 14:02
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vizzia Technologies Expands New Healthcare RTLS Partnerships & Solutions

Innovative Tech Utilizes AI/ML, IoT/BLE Devices, and Digital Whiteboards

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has announced several new technology partnerships to expand its portfolio of digital solutions for smart, connected hospitals.

Vizzia Logo

Vizzia Logo
Vizzia Technologies

"Vizzia is proud to collaborate with these world-class technology leaders," said Dave Wiedman, Chief Commercial Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve healthcare efficiency and patient care."

New Technology Partners:

* Zebra Technologies offers healthcare-grade hardware solutions that are used by 14 of the top 20 hospitals on the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 "Best Hospitals" honor roll. Vizzia has joined the Zebra PartnerConnect program and added its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices.

* ElectrifAi is a global leader in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and its Inventory Optimization module generates predictive PAR levels of critical hospital equipment. Vizzia has piloted ElectrifAi at a 500-bed hospital, which yielded a 52% improvement in key metrics.

* Sonicu is an IoT provider of critical environmental monitoring solutions, trusted by more than 500 healthcare customers in all 50 states to meet CDC and Joint Commission compliance. Vizzia has verified the Sonicu technology at the Vizzia IoT Lab onsite at the University of New Mexico.

* HCI provides digital patient engagement solutions to transform the patient experience and streamline caregiver workflows for more than 900 hospitals and 1,500 clinics in all 50 states. Vizzia clients have requested integration with patient communication systems to include Digital Whiteboards.

Meet Vizzia executives and partners at HIMSS Georgia annual conference in Atlanta (Oct. 3) and MD Expo Fall conference in Orlando (Oct. 29-30). Please contact us to schedule a meeting: info@vizziatech.com.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. With extensive experience serving leading health systems, and industry recognition as a top healthcare technology company, Vizzia produces meaningful results for its hospital customers - lowering costs, increasing productivity and improving care.

Vizzia received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 RTLS Company of the Year Award, in recognition of its best practices in innovation, performance and unmatched customer care. Visit the Website and follow LinkedIn for more information.

Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

Contact Information

Jim Forbes
Chief Strategy Officer
jim.forbes@vizziatech.com
+1-855-849-9421

SOURCE: Vizzia Technologies

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766568/Vizzia-Technologies-Expands-New-Healthcare-RTLS-Partnerships-Solutions

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.