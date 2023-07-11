Vizzia Technologies Expands New Healthcare RTLS Partnerships & Solutions

Innovative Tech Utilizes AI/ML, IoT/BLE Devices, and Digital Whiteboards

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has announced several new technology partnerships to expand its portfolio of digital solutions for smart, connected hospitals.

Vizzia Logo

Vizzia Technologies

"Vizzia is proud to collaborate with these world-class technology leaders," said Dave Wiedman, Chief Commercial Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve healthcare efficiency and patient care."

New Technology Partners:

* Zebra Technologies offers healthcare-grade hardware solutions that are used by 14 of the top 20 hospitals on the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 "Best Hospitals" honor roll. Vizzia has joined the Zebra PartnerConnect program and added its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices.

* ElectrifAi is a global leader in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and its Inventory Optimization module generates predictive PAR levels of critical hospital equipment. Vizzia has piloted ElectrifAi at a 500-bed hospital, which yielded a 52% improvement in key metrics.

* Sonicu is an IoT provider of critical environmental monitoring solutions, trusted by more than 500 healthcare customers in all 50 states to meet CDC and Joint Commission compliance. Vizzia has verified the Sonicu technology at the Vizzia IoT Lab onsite at the University of New Mexico.

* HCI provides digital patient engagement solutions to transform the patient experience and streamline caregiver workflows for more than 900 hospitals and 1,500 clinics in all 50 states. Vizzia clients have requested integration with patient communication systems to include Digital Whiteboards.

Meet Vizzia executives and partners at HIMSS Georgia annual conference in Atlanta (Oct. 3) and MD Expo Fall conference in Orlando (Oct. 29-30). Please contact us to schedule a meeting: info@vizziatech.com.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. With extensive experience serving leading health systems, and industry recognition as a top healthcare technology company, Vizzia produces meaningful results for its hospital customers - lowering costs, increasing productivity and improving care.

Vizzia received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 RTLS Company of the Year Award, in recognition of its best practices in innovation, performance and unmatched customer care. Visit the Website and follow LinkedIn for more information.

Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

Contact Information

Jim Forbes

Chief Strategy Officer

jim.forbes@vizziatech.com

+1-855-849-9421

SOURCE: Vizzia Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766568/Vizzia-Technologies-Expands-New-Healthcare-RTLS-Partnerships-Solutions