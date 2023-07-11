First Responders and FirstNet Subscribers Can Now Access Philips SpeechLive via the FirstNet App Catalog

Following a rigorous review process, Philips SpeechLive is now FirstNet® Verified and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711741891/en/

Philips SpeechLive (Photo: Business Wire)

Philips SpeechLive, the leading cloud dictation and transcription application from Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), has undergone a thorough security and effectiveness review to ensure it meets the highest industry standards for public safety professionals.

Implementation highlights include:

Enhanced FIPS-approved algorithms and verified libraries to encrypt data both on the device and in transit.

Updated libraries ensure protection from vulnerabilities according to the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database (CVE) and the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

Blocking of all non-secure API and page requests if not Transport Layer Security 1.2. or higher.

Extensive documentation verification of app relevancy, service availability, data privacy, and security to meet the needs of first responders.

FirstNet America's public safety communications platform features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 200 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy, and more.

"We at Speech Processing Solutions are proud to announce that Philips SpeechLive has been designated as a FirstNet Verified app," said Thomas Brauner, CEO of SPS. "This recognition reinforces our unwavering commitment as an industry leader to deliver the best dictation solutions that cater to the specific requirements of the public safety agency and first responder industry. Philips SpeechLive empowers these professionals to fulfill their crucial missions with utmost effectiveness, reclaiming precious time and refocusing on their clients' well-being."

Achieving a FirstNet Verified designation means Philips SpeechLive is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using Philips SpeechLive.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Philip SpeechLive is now FirstNet Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "With Philips SpeechLive, first responders and public safety professionals gain enhanced capabilities to swiftly capture spoken notes and seamlessly attach pictures or videos. These vital tools enable the secure transfer of voice recordings, facilitating the generation of precisely written reports that can be effortlessly shared. By streamlining and automating documentation processes, this innovative solution significantly improves efficiency, accuracy, and expediency.

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving missions. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Philips SpeechLive to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority

To learn more about Philips SpeechLive, go to www.speechlive.com. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional dictation solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, sold under the Philips brand. SPS's mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

2023 Speech Processing Solutions GmbH. SpeechLive® is a registered trademark of Speech Processing Solutions GmbH. Philips logo and the Philips shield emblem are registered trademarks of Koninklijke Philips N.V. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

