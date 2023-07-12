DJ Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 12-Jul-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD3VFW73 Issuer Name CONVATEC GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Black Creek Investment Management Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Toronto Country of registered office (if applicable) Canada 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 10-Jul-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 11-Jul-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.993771 0.000000 4.993771 102152058 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.003561 0.000000 5.003561 applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 7931287 94220771 0.387726 4.606045 GB00BD3VFW73 Sub 102152058 4.993771% Total 8.A

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold

The notifier is an investment management company. The shares are beneficially owned by 22 separate funds and clients which the notifier advises regarding their investment portfolios. Shares held directly are by funds for which the notifier also acts as investment fund manager. None of the funds or clients by itself hold more than 3%. The funds and clients give a proxy to the notifier who can exercise the voting rights for the shares in its own discretion for as long as the shares are held, with no expiry date.

11-Jul-2023

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

