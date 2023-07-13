Anzeige
Renewi plc: Q1 trading update

DJ Renewi plc: Q1 trading update 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Q1 trading update 
13-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
13 July 2023 
Renewi plc Q1 trading update 
 
("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") 
 
Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product company, announces its trading update for the three 
months ended 30 June 2023. 
 
As expected Group Revenue and EBIT in the first three months of the year were lower than prior year as recyclate prices 
were at peak level during Q1 last year. Recyclate prices have largely stabilised since September 2022, at levels 
slightly above historical averages. The impact of recyclate prices has been mitigated by dynamic pricing combined with 
cost measures and the benefits of the Renewi 2.0 programme. 
 
Commercial division volumes have stabilised in Belgium, and the Netherlands continues to see some pressure on volume 
driven by easing construction activity, with the peak activity during COVID now returning to normalised levels. 
Specialities performed above expectations and M&W is progressing on the transition to the production of construction 
materials. 
 
As expected, core net debt increased by EUR18m in the quarter to EUR388m, as we continue to deploy capital on the circular 
innovation pipeline at the Acht rigid plastic processing plant in the Netherlands and the Puurs site in Belgium. 
Recently commissioned growth projects focused on organics to bio fuels, high quality plastics from waste electrical 
goods and addressing the Vlarema 8 advanced sorting legislation are performing well in Amsterdam, Waalwijk and Ghent 
respectively. 
 
At this stage of the year, the Group expects to deliver full year results in line with market expectations and remains 
confident in the Group's growth opportunities in the medium term as legislation encourages the transition to circular 
economies. 
 
The Group will hold a capital markets event on 4 October 2023 to outline further detail on the Group's strategy to grow 
top line and profitability of its core businesses, its capital allocation priorities and opportunities to deliver 
sustainable growth in shareholder value. 
 
For further information: 
Paternoster Communications Renewi plc 
+44 20 3012 0241      +44 7976 321 540 
Tom Buchanan        Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     RWI 
LEI Code:   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
Sequence No.: 257305 
EQS News ID:  1678867 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678867&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
