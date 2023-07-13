Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.:

Iute initiates process to amend terms and conditions of EUR 2021/2026 bonds

Invitation to Bondholders' Meeting on 3 August 2023Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, through its fully owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l., has initiated the formal process to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 2021/2026 bonds (ISIN: XS2378483494). The proposed amendment to the terms and conditions accounts for the changes in the Group's structure following the acquisition of Energbank, as well as the continued and significant growth and development of Iute Group's business. As a result, both bondholders' opportunities to participate in the success of Iute Group as well as the protection of interest and redemption will be safeguarded.

The amendment of the terms and conditions under Proposal 1 (lowering of the interest coverage ratio in relation to the incurrence test) is aimed at optimizing the Group's capital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...