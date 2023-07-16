OMV: Austrian based oil, gas and chemicals group OMV published its trading statement for the second quarter. Both oil and gas prices were down from Q1. The average Brent price in Q2 was USD 78.05/bbl (Q1: 81.17), the average CEGH natural gas price was EUR 37.54/MWh (Q1: 55.87). Total hydrocarbon production in Q2 is 353 kboe/d (Q1 376), total hydrocarbon sales are 324 kboe/d (Q1 360). The sales volume for polyolefins was 1.47 million t in the 2nd quarter (Q1: 1.41). According to OMV, retail margins increased slightly compared to Q1/22 and commercial margins decreased slightly.OMV: weekly performance: 0.30% RHI Magnesita: Ignite Luxembourg Holdings, which is making a partial cash offer for GBP 28.50 per Share, for 14,086,156 shares, representing 29.9% of the issued and outstanding share ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...