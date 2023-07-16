Agrana: The international food and industrial group Agrana showcases the latest additions to its range of fruit preparations and organic starches at the food trade fair IFT FIRST Expo in Chicago (16 - 19 July 2023, Stand S2249). Agrana, the global market leader for fruit preparations and Europe's leading producer of organic starches, is present in the USA with four fruit preparation sites and the organic starch company Marroquin Organic International Inc. Ice cream is a very dynamic market: According to Mintel, consumers in the USA spent around € 16 billion on ice cream in 2022, an increase of more 7 % compared to 2021. The fastest growth here was achieved by sorbets. The most popular taste variations are those inspired by ice cream parlours or creations containing real ...

